Twin Cedars Pitching Staff Knows Their Responsibility Of Leadership

The two pitchers for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad have been a huge key to the Sabers success not just this season but the last three seasons in their climb to the State Tournament. Grace Bailey has got most of the starts for the last couple of seasons as she has a combined record of 38-11 with just 32 walks and 191 strikeouts. Her pitching mate in the circle, Ali Mockenhaupt is just as effective sporting a 14-3 record in the last two years with 13 walks and 98 strikeouts. Both Bailey and Mockenhaupt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports now that they are at the State Tournament much of the pressure of getting there is off and it is time to have some fun.

CEDAR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO