Birmingham’s walk-off hit caps thrilling Norwalk rally; Warriors top Benton 7-6 to earn state softball berth

It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO