ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

How Long Island's Adventureland successfully markets to moms

By Joe Connolly, Neil A. Carousso
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHhva_0gdxxG9K00

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Amusement Parks have been on a roller coaster over the past two and a half years with COVID-19 halting rides. But, the business of fun has made a comeback this summer.

"We have bounced back," said Adventureland president and co-owner Steve Gentile. "We kept a lot of those changes and it's for the better."

One of the biggest changes to the park's business model, Gentile said on the WCBS Small Business Spotlight, sponsored by Dime Community Bank, was charging admission instead of a pay-as-you-go model as it did previously.

"In the very beginning, it was a very big obstacle for us, but now they're liking it more so because the people that are here inside the park want to be here," he said.

Gentile said parents have told him Adventureland feels safer because people aren't wandering into the park only to "hang out."

Revenue has also increased this year compared to 2019.

"We're giving you a first-class product here as any amusement park does. And, we're trying to give you a first-class product - which we feel we are - we're giving you a safe business - which I feel we are - and a happy place to enjoy with your kids."

That experience is the selling point to mothers who make a majority of household purchasing decisions, according to several studies of consumer spending.

"The mom is the one that's making their decision where to spend their entertainment dollar," said Gentile. "We need to convince mom that we are delivering a safe product here for them and that they can entertain their kids in a safe environment."

Adventureland opened in 1962. Gentile's father Tony Gentile bought the park in 1979, which Steve took over when Tony died in 2013.

"I get to work with me, my brother, my three kids, my brother-in-law, two cousins, people that have been working with us for over 20 to 25, 30 years. I say sometimes how lucky we are that we can have such a family unit in the park."

Being surrounded by family during the worst of the pandemic sustained Gentile's spirits.

"My brother was speaking with somebody the other day about a recession and he nailed it on the head: 'If we can get through a pandemic with not being open, I think Adventureland will handle a recession," he said.

The amusement park owner told WCBS 880 that children's "happy screams" emanating from the rides are an indication that he's doing his job right.

"Screams, that tells us that we are succeeding in what we're doing," said Gentile. "That's wonderful stuff that you hear kids screaming in our business that they're having fun."

Watch the full interview with Adventureland owner Steve Gentile on the WCBS Small Business Spotlight video above.

Comments / 1

Related
95.3 Big Kat

Enormous, Wild Drive-Thru Safari Coming To Upstate New York

Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
LIFESTYLE
Hot 99.1

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
longisland.com

Six Fun Long Island Beach Bars

Long Island beaches are the best. So it follows that we also happen to have the best beach bars as well. We listed just six of our favorites from around the Island. Did we miss yours? Add it to the comments or on Facebook. Tiki Joe’s - They have pretty...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventureland#Long Island#Amusement Park#S Wonderful#Dime Community Bank
TBR News Media

Explore farmers markets on the North Shore this summer

Visit your local farmers market to experience the range of fresh, local farm products, artisanal baked goods, specialty food items, hand-crafted items for home and body and so much more. Shop fresh, shop local, support your community! Above photos are from the Three Village Farmers Market on June 24. Centereach.
CENTEREACH, NY
WESH

Florida woman surprised to see 'inflation fee' on restaurant bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive. The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 "temporary inflation fee." The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers' bills. Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she "completely understands" the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
104.5 The Team

UPDATE: 4th Shark Attack Hits Surfer On New York Beach

According to reports, the surfer that was attacked by a shark Wednesday morning on Long Island has been identified and his condition has been confirmed. The attack happened off the same beach that a lifeguard was attacked by a shark a little more than a week ago. The attack happened at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, New York. Now the attack has been verified by the surfer himself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
longisland.com

5 Places to Get a Great Gyro on Long Island

When it comes to gyros, there is no lack of choices on Long Island. We picked just five top spots to try. Tell us about your fave in the comments on Facebook. Colosso di Rodi Greek Bistro - Garnering great reviews online, this new Greek restaurant in Patchigue is getting high praise for its gyros. Location: 58d South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, (631) 714-4315.
RESTAURANTS
CBS New York

Rising inflation hurting already-struggling Tri-State Area restaurants

NEW YORK -- With inflation above 9 percent, many restaurants in our area are feeling the squeeze.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis visited some making changes or closing down for good.Since Robert McCaroll's grandfather started The Good Steer 65 years ago, it has become a Lake Grove landmark."To say it's a big part of our lives is an understatement," McCarroll said.But its booths -- full of memories -- now remain empty. The decades-old restaurant closed Saturday."We were doing okay until the end of March and things really started to go south," McCarroll said.McCarroll said rising food costs -- in some cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

New Jersey man unearths buried cash dated to 1934 during home renovation

A New Jersey man excavating debris around his house stumbled upon a mystery last week when he accidentally unearthed $1,000 worth of bills all dated to the year 1934. Rich Gilson was using a rented mini-excavator Friday to clear up the debris after he and his wife, Suzanne, updated their 1920s-era home in Wildwood with a new foundation and an addition, he told NJ Advance Media.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Black Bear Sighting in Nanuet and Central Nyack

CLARKSTOWN, NY – The Clarkstown Police Department advised residents to be on the lookout for a black bear wandering the area. The bear was seen Tuesday in the residential areas of Nanuet and Central Nyack. “Officers have been in the area and will continue to attempt to monitor its...
NANUET, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Warning For Facebook Marketplace Users In New York State

Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
INTERNET
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy