ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

This 90-year-old Texas man paddles, cycles miles each day. Here’s his advice.

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwwGR_0gdxxAqy00

Despite his difficulty walking, Ken Johnson, a 90-year-old living in Corpus Christi, paddles and cycles more than 100 miles along the South Texas coast each week.

Johnson, born and raised in Seattle, was on a trip to Mexico when he first drove through Corpus Christi. He fell in love with the area and decided to retire on the coast in 1992.

For Johnson, living near water was important. He taught kayaking for years, but degenerative disc disease and sciatica began making it difficult to walk. He realized he could no longer carry a heavy kayak to the water.

“I found that I needed the biking to keep the movement in my hips, which seemed to age with the sciatica,” Johnson said. “It also kept my weight down. I was up to 210 pounds at one point, and when I started biking, I got down to 178 pounds.”

He currently averages 15 miles on his bike each day and more than 100 miles a week. He recently switched from a 21-speed bike to a bike with an electric motor that makes it easier to pedal uphill or against strong winds.

A year ago, he discovered inflatable paddle boards that weighed less than 20 pounds, giving him the opportunity to get back in the water. Now he starts his morning with a two-hour paddle along Corpus Christi’s bayfront and ends his night with a two-hour ride starting at Cole Park.

“I walk like a duck, but I bike like an eagle and I paddle like a dolphin,” Johnson said.

Though some would think the South Texas heat would make a two-hour bike ride uncomfortable, Johnson says the breezy coast makes exercising pleasant.

For those who are older, Johnson says the secret to staying active is becoming active. He recommends online exercise programs designed for seniors such as Grow Young Fitness, which features workouts that can be done while sitting.

“I have trouble walking, but I found if I do my weight-lifting and aerobics and everything seated, I can get to the point where I can do it standing,” Johnson said.

“No matter what, whether I feel good or bad, I always do my exercise every day and that makes a big difference.”

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas.

See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe.

Comments / 1

Related
KRIS 6 News

Rare manatee sighting on the island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rare sighting this week out by the water: a manatee was spotted on the island. A family visiting Corpus Christi from Austin spotted the marine mammal. Zooey Belche and her friend Saphi Michaelis Hammer tell KRIS 6 news they had just finished eating breakfast...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Whiskey Riff

Texas Man Mounts Deer Like It’s Jumping Over The Railing In His House

Of course, one of the best things about dropping a big ol’ buck, aside from filling up the freezer with some delicious venison, is mounting that big ol’ head on the wall. You got the antler mount, skull mount, shoulder mount, pedestal mount, full body mount for those of us with larger trophy rooms… and then there’s this guy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Paddle#Fitness#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
moderncampground.com

Quilly’s Big Fish RV Park Opens

Katie McLeod and Leo Venancio, a wife-husband duo, share a lifelong love of camping and RVing and have always been attracted to the Rockport (Texas) area. They recently acquired Quilly’s Big Fish RV Park in Rockport and are planning to share their love of camping and offer their guests an enjoyable, relaxing, and fun RVing experience.
ROCKPORT, TX
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
RICHMOND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
marioncoherald.com

In Texas, one size doesn’t fit all

Back in 2019, Texas property taxpayers flooded the State Capitol desperately seeking relief from skyrocketing property appraisals and accompanying high property tax bills. Much of the emphasis was on the high rate of increase in appraisals in major cities like Houston, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

'Buck moon' to appear over Central Texas tonight

TEXAS, USA — We have one question: Who here is a fan of full moons? We sure hope you are, because that's exactly what you'll be seeing tonight in the skies over Central Texas. There is a full moon every month, and there is a name for this moon....
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Texas Restaurant Serves Giant Pizzas & The Slices Are Bigger Than Your Head

Texas is filled with all sorts of eateries serving giant-sized dishes, like a 10-pound cinnamon roll or an array of huge appetizers that includes a sharable 7-pound burger. It only makes sense that the Lone Star State has a restaurant that serves giant pizzas, too. Big Lou's Pizza in San Antonio, TX serves pizzas with all the typical pizza toppings like pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy