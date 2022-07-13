ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Louisiana Tech football's Sonny Cumbie dissects freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy

By Jimmy Watson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago
Just a few months ago, Landry Lyddy was the talk of Northwest Louisiana due to the gaudy passing numbers he posted while bringing a state championship to Calvary Baptist Academy, followed by a semifinal finish.

He left the Shreveport school in December to enroll at Louisiana Tech to get a jump on his freshman season after passing for almost 8,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in two seasons as a Cavalier. Those numbers allowed the three-star quarterback to earn Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year recognition after capturing LSWA Mr. Football honors.

Although the 6-foot, 190-pound Lyddy probably won’t be atop the Bulldogs' depth chart when the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 1 at Missouri, he’s made an impression on new Tech coach Sonny Cumbie.

“Landry did a great job this spring. Landry is a football junkie. He loves football,” Cumbie said on a recent visit to Shreveport. “He studies the game and he’s super talented. So, that gives you a chance to have a successful quarterback.”

Tech’s 2021 starter, Luke Anthony, jumped into the transfer portal and landed at Baylor as a walk-on, where he will likely be backing up former Evangel Christian quarterback Blake Shapen. That leaves the Tech position up for grabs from a half-dozen candidates. The leaders to start appear to be redshirt junior Matthew Downing and redshirt senior Parker McNeil, according to what Cumbie has said.

“I’m excited to see Landry’s growth and development with the older players in our room,” Cumbie said. “I think they’ve done a nice job of taking him in, and he’s done a nice job of being a sponge and trying to learn from them as well.”

Lyddy was the only quarterback signed by the Tech staff in the last recruiting class. He opted for the Bulldogs over Houston, Tulane, Memphis and Boise State. He’s one of seven Shreveport-Bossier City athletes on the Bulldogs roster. Cumbie said the fertile recruiting area is key for Tech’s future, and he’s happy Lyddy made the decision to stay in the region.

“I think Landry has a very bright future at quarterback. He’s ultra-competitive and has an accurate arm,” Cumbie said. “He gets the ball out of his hand quick. We’re looking forward to going into fall camp with him already having spring under his belt.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

