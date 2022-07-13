Missouri Senate Special Committee to Study State’s Public Education System

(MISSOURINET) – Beginning tomorrow (Saturday), Missourians can dial or text 988 if they are in crisis. The national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a 24/7 system designed to better respond to people in crisis and get them the appropriate help as soon as possible. Casey Muckler, who is in charge of Missouri’s launch, says the goal is to widen access for all…

