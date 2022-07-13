ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Senate Special Committee to Study State’s Public Education System

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MISSOURINET) – A group of state Senators will soon begin...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Calls for Red Flag Gun Seizure Laws

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
northwestmoinfo.com

A Dozen Iowa Nursing Homes Have Closed Due to Finances

(Radio Iowa) A dozen Iowa nursing homes have closed in the past seven months for financial reasons. Iowa Health Care Association president and C-E-O Brent Willet says like any industry, nursing homes face rising operating costs — but cannot raise daily and monthly rates because those are set by the government for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Jefferson City, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Swimmer Infected with Amoeba Has Died

Lake of Three Fires State Park, Bedford, Iowa. Photo by Iowa DNR. (AP) The Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient died due to...
BEDFORD, IA
Roll Call Online

Can a populist Missouri Democrat win back rural and working-class voters?

GLADSTONE, Mo. — As a Democrat running for the Senate in Missouri, a state that his party has largely written off, Lucas Kunce is used to skeptics. So when a woman raised her hand at a recent campaign event and said, “I love what you’re saying,” then struggled to articulate her question, Kunce sensed there was a catch.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 18-24

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 18 – 24. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senators#Legislature
kchi.com

COVID-19 Numbers Up In Parts Of Missouri, Including Locally

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is seeing an increase in COVID 19 cases and Hospitalizations for treatment. They report new Omicron variants known for high transmission appear to be driving cases and hospitalizations. The states team maintains the COVID-19 dashboard to help you visualize how this virus is moving in our state – you can find it at Health.Mo.Gov/coronavirus.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Crisis Hotline 988 to Become Active Saturday

(MISSOURINET) – Beginning tomorrow (Saturday), Missourians can dial or text 988 if they are in crisis. The national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a 24/7 system designed to better respond to people in crisis and get them the appropriate help as soon as possible. Casey Muckler, who is in charge of Missouri’s launch, says the goal is to widen access for all…
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
KCTV 5

Missouri: Republican nomination for US Senate race a toss-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are three weeks from the August primary election and there is no lock on who will be the Republican nominee. It’s a crowded field. There are 21 Republicans vying for the job. The three top candidates are Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former governor Eric Greitens who resigned in disgrace, and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Study: COVID Cost Iowa’s Hotel Industry 10K Jobs and $420M in Room Revenue

(Radio Iowa) A new survey finds Iowa’s hotels lost nearly ten-thousand jobs during the pandemic and almost two-thousand of those jobs have yet to return. Jenn Clark Fugolo, spokeswoman for the American Hotel & Lodging Association, says it’s a challenge the industry is facing not just in Iowa, but nationwide.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Farmers are Warned of Looming Propane Shortages

(Radio Iowa) The head of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative is encouraging Iowa farmers to prepare for liquid propane shortages this fall. CHS CEO Jay Debertin says the foreign export market for propane has grown by leaps and bounds. “CHS doesn’t export propane, we consume it here, but it...
IOWA STATE
KMOV

Woman charged in St. Louis County bank robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a bank heist in St. Louis County Tuesday morning. The robbery happened at the U.S. Bank in the 11000 block of Larimore Road at 9:30 a.m. Police said after an investigation, they found that Anastacia Washington, 35, went into the bank and passed a threatening note announcing a robbery before getting away with about $6,000.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy