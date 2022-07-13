Roundup: Alison Brie in 'Spin Me Round'; Emmy Nominations Announced; The Heat Want Kevin Durant

Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 150th Open Championship after shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round on The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods finished the tournament 9-over, which will be one of the worst numbers posted in the tournament. As he walked across the iconic Swilcan Bridge with tears in his eyes, he slowed, but did not stop as he doffed his cap and smiled at the ever-adoring crowd.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO