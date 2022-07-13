ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Roundup: Alison Brie in 'Spin Me Round'; Emmy Nominations Announced; The Heat Want Kevin Durant

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alison Brie is starring in "Spin Me Round", 2022 Emmy nominations announced, the Heat really want Kevin Durant and more in the...

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Roundup: Elon Musk Attempting to Terminate Twitter Deal; Tony Sirico Died at 79; MLB All-Star Starters Revealed

Elon Musk is trying to terminate deal to buy Twitter ... Tony Sirico died at 79 ... Shizo Abe assassinated at campaign event ... 2022 MLB All-Star starters revealed ... Luxury watches feel the crypto bubble pain ... A look at how bad the crypto market crash is ... June jobs report was strong, easing recession fears ... Netflix getting in the Johnny Depp business ... Doja Cat didn't like 'Stranger Things' actor sharing their DMs ... Joe Biden didn't put the medal of freedom on anyone backwards ... Biden signed executive order protecting abortion access nationwide ... Jennifer Lopez says its the summer of booty ... "Thor: Love and Thunder" crushed its opening ... Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera added to All-Star Game ... Damian Lillard gets huge extension from Trail Blazers ... James Harden is taking a big paycut to stay with the Sixers ...
MLB
The Big Lead

Will Tiger Woods Return to St. Andrews, NBC's Big Bounceback and The First Major Battle of Golf's Civil War

Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 150th Open Championship after shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round on The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods finished the tournament 9-over, which will be one of the worst numbers posted in the tournament. As he walked across the iconic Swilcan Bridge with tears in his eyes, he slowed, but did not stop as he doffed his cap and smiled at the ever-adoring crowd.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski Divorcing Husband; Clayton Kershaw Flirts With Perfection; Tiger Woods Out at The Open

Chicago Cubs latest sports franchise to face ADA complaints ... An update on the Brian Flores case ... Very normal stuff happening in Idaho ... Did we just witness Tiger Woods' final walk at St. Andrews ... How the editor of the Sun-Times decided to publish a photo of victims of the Highland Park shooting ... Ice cream recalled due to listeria outbreak ... Joe Biden met with Saudi crown prince ... "988" is new mental health crisis hotline ... Stocks surged on Friday ... Emily Ratajkowski is divorcing her husband ... Adam Scott joins "Madame Web" cast ... Chiefs, Orlando Brown fail to reach deal ... Keldon Johnson gets four-year, $80 million extension from Spurs ... Mariners extend win streak to 12 games ... Russell Westbrook parts with long-time agent ... Clayton Kershaw flirted with perfection ... Updated leaderboard from The Open Championship ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Taylor Tomlinson
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Dana White
Person
Kevin Durant
The Big Lead

Rory McIlroy Is Locked In

Rory McIlroy headed into Saturday's round of The Open on the cusp of the lead. We've seen McIlroy in this spot a few times since his last major win years ago, so how he performed Saturday would be indicative as to the chances of him finally ending his dry spell of major championships.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Roundup: Kodak Black Arrested Again; RIP Bobby East; Keldon Johnson Signs Big Extension With Spurs

Kodak Black arrested again in Florida ... LeBron James rolled up to the Drew League ... Keldon Johnson signs big-money extension with Spurs ... NASCAR driver Bobby East dies at 37 ... Ivana Trump died of natural causes, medical examiner says ... Massive heat wave expected in England ... Houston police officer takes down man with rifle, ammunition at a mall ... Armie Hammer 'cut off' from family dynasty ... Dust storm causes massive pileup, casualties in Montana ... 'Love Is Blind' contestant sues Netflix over working conditions ... DOJ seeks longer sentence for Capitol rioter they labeled as a domestic terrorist ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Big Lead

Tiger Woods, Tears in His Eyes, Did Not Stop on Swilcan Bridge, Encouraging Hope He'd Be Back in 2027

Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 150th Open Championship after shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round on The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods finished the tournament 9-over, which will be one of the worst numbers posted in the tournament. As he walked across the iconic Swilcan Bridge with tears in his eyes, he slowed, but did not stop as he doffed his cap and smiled at the ever-adoring crowd.
GOLF
960 The Ref

Pitch clocks, shift limits, larger bases in MLB's future

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and the rest of major league pitchers are likely to be looking over their shoulders next season: at a pitch clock. Clocks have cut the length of minor league games by about a half-hour this year, and baseball officials appear certain to promote the timers to the majors.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Emmy Nominations#Zambian#Spotify#Nhl#Espn
The Big Lead

Joel Embiid Seems Like a Delightful Wedding Guest

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't accomplish their NBA championship goals on the court this season, but star center Joel Embiid played at an MVP-level. The big man has earned some much-needed R&R this offseason and boy does it look like he's having a blast. On Sunday video surfaced of Embiid appearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Big Lead

SEC Promotes Awful Walker Hayes Song 'Y'all Life' and Got Roasted Into Oblivion

The SEC faced some serious backlash on Friday and it had nothing to do with conference expansion. No, this time it was because of a tune that appeared specifically aimed at commercialization. The SEC's Twitter account posted a Walker Hayes song called "Y'all Life" and declared it, "just might be the song of football season right here!" and asked Hayes if he wanted to collaborate.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Big Lead

Dan Orlovsky's Red Wine Take Is His Worst Yet

Dan Orlovsky is an excellent NFL analyst and a key part of ESPN's football coverage. His video breakdowns and football takes are top notch. His food opinions, though, leave much to be desired. While he's had bad takes in the past, what he said about red wine on Friday is by far the worst.
NFL
The Big Lead

Tony Romo Interview: Beef - It's Why He Talked to Us

Tony Romo is a busy man, but if you let him talk about beef, which he loves to eat and just started endorsing earlier this year, he'll give you a few minutes to ask about tailgating, announcer pay, the Dallas Cowboys and being awesome at golf. SD: Well, let's get...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy