Prosecutor asks to keep drivers license

Photo credit Police photo

SAINT CHARLES, (MO) - St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar tries to hang onto his drivers license, after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer during a traffic stop.

Lohmar was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving in Lake of the Ozarks July 1st.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Lohmar asks the court to delay revocation of his driving privileges. He is awaiting a response.

No charges have been filed. A blood sample is pending.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.