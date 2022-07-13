Prosecutor asks to keep drivers license
SAINT CHARLES, (MO) - St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar tries to hang onto his drivers license, after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer during a traffic stop.
Lohmar was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving in Lake of the Ozarks July 1st.
In a motion filed Tuesday, Lohmar asks the court to delay revocation of his driving privileges. He is awaiting a response.
No charges have been filed. A blood sample is pending.
