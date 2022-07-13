ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Prosecutor asks to keep drivers license

By Kevin Killeen
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago
Photo credit Police photo

SAINT CHARLES, (MO) - St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar tries to hang onto his drivers license, after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer during a traffic stop.

Lohmar was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving in Lake of the Ozarks July 1st.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Lohmar asks the court to delay revocation of his driving privileges. He is awaiting a response.

No charges have been filed. A blood sample is pending.

