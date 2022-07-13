ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Crisis in Sri Lanka Rekindles Debate Over Organic Farming

By Chad de Guzman
TIME
TIME
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSLWW_0gdxmIAN00
Protesters gather inside the premises of the Presidential Secretariat to demand the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 9, 2022, in Colombo.

With its president fleeing amid widespread protests, Sri Lanka has been plunged deeper into an ever spiraling political crisis. It’s easy to forget in this meltdown, but the economic turmoil that has brought the South Asian nation to this point was precipitated by its disastrous shift to organic farming—posing new questions about the viability of sustainable agriculture. The Indian Ocean island of 22 million would have been the first to transition to organic farming nationwide. Instead, it sank into its worst social unrest.

The country in disarray, political parties are desperately trying to cobble together an all-party government. Hours before he was supposed to officially step down, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives on Wednesday after protesters stormed and occupied his palace.

Nearly two years ago, the same Rajapaksa, having consolidated the grip of his powerful political dynasty—by installing his brother (and former president) Mahinda as prime minister—told a United Nations summit that Sri Lanka had been experiencing “increasing use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and weedicides that led to adverse health and environmental impacts”. The use of these instruments of industrial farming were incongruent with the “sustainable food systems” of Sri Lankan heritage, he declared.

Industrial agriculture is widely understood to be unsustainable and a source of environmental degradation. Modern agriculture contributes between a fifth to almost a third of greenhouse gas emissions. It also uses up to 70% of all freshwater. The widespread use of agrochemicals pollutes arable soil; United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) data show global pesticide use per unit of crop soil increased 75% between 1990 and 2016. This has made the case for organic farming increasingly popular, with advocates arguing that traditional farming methods are just as effective and far more sustainable and safe.

Torn between current livelihood issues and long-term hazards, politicians tend to tiptoe around the problems of modern farming. Rajapaksa has been an exception. In his 2019 election campaign, he promised to move Sri Lanka to organic farming in a decade. He made good on that promise last spring, issuing a blanket order to ban all imports of agrochemicals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZtL7_0gdxmIAN00
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after addressing parliament during the ceremonial inauguration of the session, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Jan. 3, 2020.

More than two million farmers, or around 27% of the national labor force, were left scrambling for natural fertilizers. The government failed to increase domestic production of organic pesticides and fertilizers, or provide farmers with subsidies to buy these. The sudden policy shift wrecked crop yields. Rice, Sri Lanka’s dietary staple that it used to produce adequately and even exported, saw average yields slashed by some 30%. For the first time in decades, Sri Lanka had to import rice. The production of tea, the country’s prime export, fell by 18%, crimping its foreign exchange earnings. Bending to protests by farmers, the agrochemical import ban was eased in November. But there was still no going back to subsidizing chemical fertilizers like before.

The disruption this caused to Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector could not have come at a worse time. The tourism industry, the country’s foreign exchange earner and the backbone of its economy, had already been reeling from the 2019 Easter bombings–the deadliest terror attack since the 26-year civil war with Tamil rebels ended in 2009. The pandemic only made it worse.

Rajapaksa, who went on a borrowing spree for infrastructure projects, introduced tax cuts to stimulate the economy. But it backfired, instead costing the government some $1.4 billion in foregone revenue. Soon, depleted foreign currency reserves and low revenue collection would rob the Sri Lankan government of the capacity to import even essentials like food, medicine and fuel. The breaking point came when fuel prices skyrocketed with the eruption of the Russia-Ukraine war. Drowning in $51 billion in foreign debt, Sri Lanka was not even in a position to meet its interest obligations. In May this year the country defaulted on debt, for the first time in its history.

The snowballing economic and political crisis deepened by the bungled agricultural transition has severely undermined the cause of organic farming. Critics of organic farming now cite Sri Lanka as an example of how not to—or worse, why not to—go organic.

Dr. Shahidur Rashid, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in New Delhi, India, says: “Politicians will now think, ‘Why take the risk?’” Reducing chemical pollutants in soil, water, and air is undeniably good for the environment, he says. “But the question is, how do we do that? It should be a gradual process.”

The complex math behind organic farming

Despite protests by farmers against the import ban and the ensuing economic crisis, organic farming has always had a fair bit of support in Sri Lanka. A July 2021 survey of Sri Lankan farmers by Colombo-based think-tank Verité Research found that 64% of the respondents were in favor of transitioning out of agrochemical-based farming, with some 78% asking for more than a year to effectively shift.

But while the survey reveals that most farmers were open to the transition and expected an initial hit, it also showed that many did not have a full understanding of organic farming practices such as composting. Some 35% of the respondents said they knew how to cultivate without chemical fertilizers. But of these, only 23% knew of organic alternatives. Nearly two-thirds of all respondents said they did not receive any guidance on how to cultivate crops organically.

A full-scale transitioning into organic farming is by no means easy, even for countries fully committed to it. Bhutan in 2008 pledged to transition completely by 2020. But many of its farmers still use agrochemicals. The European Union, which vowed to pursue organic farming, still endorses genetically modified crops, which threaten natural biodiversity.

The simple reason why it’s so difficult to step back from chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and other agrochemicals is that they enable stable and quick mass production of food. With some 193 million people facing acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Programme, fast and easy access to foodgrains cannot be overemphasized.

The latest U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, however, warns that industrialized agriculture is the main driver of soil degradation, largely because of pesticides and nitrogenous compounds found in many fertilizers. These chemicals can leach into groundwater. If they enter waterways, they can deplete oxygen levels, affecting fish and other marine life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYlJp_0gdxmIAN00
Tea production is one of the main sources of trade for Sri Lanka.

But on the other hand, a 2019 study showed that using purely organic methods can cut total food production by 40%. The study finds that going organic can itself be bad for the climate. While direct greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by 20% with organic crops, countries will look to other nations to make up for the supply they cannot produce at home. Factoring in the agricultural land used overseas, net emissions under organic farming can go 1.7 times higher than conventional agriculture.

Organic agriculture would also require “building the soil”, which could take years. Even with organic farming methods, the soil will need to be buffed by nutrients from natural fertilizers like manure and bone meal to help plants grow better, but those substances are also hard to produce in large amounts without causing harm to the environment. Based on U.N. Food and Agriculture data, 10% of the 7.1 metric gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions from livestock supply chains comes from storing and processing manure.

“In order to give that recommended rate of nitrogen, phosphorus, or potassium to a plant, you need large amounts of organic fertilizers,” Jeevika Weerahewa, an agricultural economist at the University of Peredaniya in Sri Lanka, tells TIME. For instance, urea, a man-made fertilizer, has 46% nitrogen, while the percentage of nitrogen in manure is in the single digits.

Weerahewa says part of the reason Sri Lanka’s economy was badly hit following the agrochemical import ban was because it did not have an adequate national supply of organic options. It thus had to rely on imports, which had its own pitfalls. Costs shot up when the country started importing expensive organic nanofertilizers from India. Meanwhile, its strict sanitary policies forced it to reject a massive consignment of organic fertilizers from a Chinese firm, leading to a diplomatic stand-off. (The firm sued the Sri Lankan government, which had to pay out $6.9 million in settlements in January.)

What to learn from Sri Lanka

Agricultural experts argue that organic farming should not be blamed for the disastrous policy to ban fertilizer. It was, rather, the speed, scale, and sustainability of its implementation.

Devesh Roy, a senior research fellow at the IFPRI, says that while a common argument for organic farming is food safety—it’s healthier because of less exposure to chemicals—it may not be sustainable from the economic perspective because of lower yield. Sri Lanka’s attempt to transition backfired since its thin portfolio of exports—tourism, tea, coconut, and rubber—increased its exposure to risks. “That’s such a short list; if your yield falls 50%, will you not have a foreign exchange crisis?” he says.

Any move toward sustainability should also be coupled with the right technology, adds Rashid. Methods like vertical farming, which helps reduce the amount of land needed to grow food, and precision agriculture—which uses information technology and big data to regulate cultivation—can be useful if a country wants to pursue an all-organic or less resource-intensive agriculture. But some of the technology needed to support this green revolution is “not there yet,” Rashid says.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Comments / 4

Jozef Grabowski
3d ago

Huh, sounds a lot like the arguments progressive use when explaining Socialism's history of failure "Previous attempts weren't implemented correctly but this time will be different because it will be done right"

Reply
2
Juergen Bee
4d ago

The climate change agenda is not working!!people there had enough of no power and no food!!

Reply
4
Related
nationalinterest.org

Pakistan’s Coming Collapse Should Worry the World

The bubble is collapsing, and the result will not be pretty. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent economic shockwaves across not only Europe but also the broader Middle East. Pakistan, whose economy is already weak because of decades of corruption, mismanagement, and unstable governance, has been particularly vulnerable. While many countries are dependent upon Ukrainian or Russian wheat or foreign energy imports, Pakistan requires both. Between July 2020 and January 2021, for example, Pakistan was the third-largest consumer of Ukrainian wheat exports after Indonesia and Egypt. The price spike in oil prices has hit Pakistan hard, driving up the cost of its imports by more than 85 percent, to almost $5 billion, just between 2020 and 2021.
WORLD
Vox

Sri Lanka’s organic farming disaster, explained

Sri Lanka’s economy is in free fall. Runaway inflation reached 54.6 percent last month, and the South Asian country is now headed toward bankruptcy. Nine in 10 Sri Lankan families are skipping meals, and many are standing in line for days in the hope of acquiring fuel. The dire...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Albanese just laid out a radical new vision for Australia in the region: clean energy exporter and green manufacturer

Gone are the days when the federal government would cheer on Australia’s fossil fuel exports to the exclusion of all else, while seemingly doing everything in its power to hold back the switch to renewables. Now we have a new government, the clean energy transition is accelerating. Labor is framing the transition not just as decarbonisation but as a green economic boom through manufacture of electrolysers, green steel, green cement and green fertiliser. If successful, this will amount to a green industrial revolution. This radical new vision was laid out in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s speech this week to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Daily Mail

Bill Gates wins legal approval to buy huge swath of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M after outcry from residents who say they are being exploited by the ultra-rich

Bill Gates has secured legal approval for the controversial purchase of thousands of acres of prime North Dakota farmland, after the deal drew fury from the state's residents. The state's Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale, and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with an archaic anti-corporate farming law.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Farming#Sustainable Agriculture#Organic Food#Organic Agriculture#South Asian#United Nations#Sri Lankan
PsyPost

Left-wing authoritarianism predicts stronger support for punitive policies against unvaccinated Americans

A new study published in Personality and Individual Differences expands our understanding of how ideology shapes US citizens’ attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccine policies. While right-wing authoritarianism and libertarianism predicted decreased support for punitive policies against unvaccinated individuals, left-wing authoritarianism predicted increased support. Throughout the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, various policies...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Sriracha hot sauce production suspended due to climate crisis

Hot sauce fans have something to get spicy about — sriracha cravings may be put on hold until September.In an April letter, Huy Fong Foods, the makers of the hot sauce, announced that they are experiencing a shortage of chili peppers due to “weather conditions.”“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” the letter reads.Axios reports that the company has confirmed that its peppers come from Mexico. The publication notes that Mexico is currently going through drought conditions.The company’s letter did not specify what “weather conditions” had...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

The real-world consequences of green extremism

Glorious pictures from the edge of the universe have arrived on Earth just when events here force us to consider the possibility that governments are run by aliens. They are so out of touch with common sense that they must come from other planets. The James Webb Space Telescope, a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
eenews.net

Changing cows’ diets could curb emissions. Will farmers dig in?

AUBURN, N.Y. — For as long as people have been milking cows, flies have been little more than pests in the barn. Now, scientists may have found a more constructive on-farm role for the winged insects — as a key ingredient in bovine diets. Flies, worms and seaweed...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Urban agriculture can promote bee communities in tropical megacities

Urbanization is a primary threat to biodiversity. However, scientists know little about how urbanization affects biodiversity and ecosystem services in tropical regions of the Global South. An international research team led by the Universities of Göttingen and Hohenheim in Germany, in collaboration with the University of Agricultural Sciences of Bangalore in India, investigated the effects of urbanization on bee communities in smallholder farms in and around Bangalore—a South Indian city with more than 13 million inhabitants. They found that social bees, such as wild honey bees, suffered more than large solitary bees or those that nest in cavities, which contrasts with results from temperate regions. Native flowering plants adjacent to farmland and crop diversification can help to maintain bee communities. The findings were published in the journal Ecological Applications.
AGRICULTURE
TIME

U.K. Braces for Heatwave as National Emergency Is Declared

The U.K. has declared a national emergency as it braces for a heatwave after the United Kingdom’s National Severe Weather Warning Service issued its first ever “red” warning for extreme heat. Much of England is expected to experience record high heat of 104 degrees early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Oil Rises On Saudi Oil Production Expectations

Oil prices rose on Friday after a U.S. official told Reuters an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not expected, with further support from indications that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates less aggressively than anticipated. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 76 cents, or 0.77%, to...
TRAFFIC
TIME

TIME

66K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy