Georgia State

Democrats are maximizing Georgia's new campaign finance Wild West

By Emma Hurt
 4 days ago

Georgia has entered a new "Wild West" era of campaign finance, and Stacey Abrams has proven herself to be its most effective user.

Driving the news: Georgia’s new "leadership committees" — fundraising entities that aren't subject to limits on state campaign donations — were created by Republicans.

Why it matters: The state law , which Kemp signed last summer, heralded a new era for Georgia campaign strategy. Now, campaign fundraising from wealthy donors is essentially free of traditional constraints.

  • Crucially, these limit-free leadership committees are able to coordinate directly with campaigns.

By the numbers: The largest contributors to Abrams' committee include $2.5 million from a George Soros-backed group and $1.5 million from the PAC of the voting rights policy advocacy group Abrams founded, Fair Fight Action.

  • In previous election cycles, when donations to campaigns from any committee were limited to $7,600, a group like Fair Fight would not have been able to directly support an entity controlled by the campaign in an unlimited way.

Now, not only did Fair Fight's PAC make a contribution to One Georgia, but One Georgia is, in turn, receiving tens of thousands of dollars' worth of Fair Fight staff time for their work on the campaign's committee.

  • Contributors include an array of Hollywood names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, as well as Melinda Gates and national unions including IBEW.

The other side: Kemp's leadership committee received its biggest contribution directly from Kemp's campaign account, followed by a Kemp-aligned Super PAC and national conservative donor Elizabeth Uihlein. The committee has spent much of its money on advertising and canvassing expenses.

💭 Axios' politics reporter Lachlan Markay's thought bubble: "Abrams' leadership committee success flips the script for political fundraising.

  • Nationally, Republicans tend to rely on independent political groups bankrolled by high-dollar donors, while Democrats lean more heavily on "hard" money raised through a robust grassroots fundraising operation.
  • The huge out-of-state contributions to Abrams' leadership committee underscore her — and the race's — high national profile."

What they're saying: Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, who cosponsored the leadership committee bill, said the volume of Democratic funds isn’t surprising. But now those contributions and the coordination between groups, he argues, are easier to see. As he told Axios: "Everybody can see what's in the pot."

  • "But it's nice to know and look and see here's exactly what's going on. Here's how the money is flowing from one pot to another," he said.
  • Alex Floyd, a spokesman for Abrams' campaign, told Axios in a statement they've known the campaign would "be an uphill battle running against an incumbent governor who gave himself unlimited money to run for reelection. But we are grateful to have supporters from all across our state who are committed to building One Georgia where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, no matter their background, zip code or access to power.”

Meanwhile, other new leadership committees, including for the lieutenant governor candidates and the state majority and minority caucuses, have been created as well. But none has raised near as much money as Abrams or Kemp.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Stacey Abrams' campaign.

Related
Axios Atlanta

Trump's last primary runoff candidates standing

Former President Trump has two remaining Congressional candidates — former state Rep. Vernon Jones in the 10th district and Jake Evans in the 6th — competing in primary runoffs today. What's happening: Trump has made a few last-minute moves on behalf of Jones and Evans, yet going into Election Day, each has been vastly out-fundraised by their respective opponents. Gov. Brian Kemp, meanwhile, took a rare step to endorse Jones' opponent, Mike Collins, last week. Why it matters: In these two Republican-leaning districts, the GOP primary winners are likely to take office. Zoom in: While Trump largely stayed out...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios Atlanta

Georgia's abortion law likely stalled through mid-July

A federal court of appeals judge has allotted three weeks for attorneys in a lawsuit challenging Georgia's anti-abortion law to file briefs regarding the implications the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has on the case.Why it matters: This means Georgia's law is likely to remain stalled in court until at least mid-July. Details: In a Friday notice, the Court of Appeals directed attorneys to file supplemental briefs in order to "address the effect, if any" that the Supreme Court decision had on the appeal. Catch up quick: The lawsuit, Sistersong v. Kemp, was filed the month after Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia's 2019 anti-abortion law. In July, federal Judge Steve C. Jones halted implementation of the law, citing the Roe v. Wade precedent. It's been caught up in the appeal process since. On Friday Attorney General Chris Carr filed notice with the court asking Georgia's law be upheld given the new Supreme Court decision. Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that attorneys on either side will have three weeks to file briefs regarding the implications the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has on the case.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia vying for $1 billion federal HQ

The federal government is launching an agency aimed at curing major diseases — and Georgia is vying to house its $1 billion headquarters.Why it matters: The Advanced Research Project Agency for Health, known as ARPA-H, will be the first to focus on breakthrough healthcare and technology innovations, meaning it will be looking for and funding ways to cure cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes and more.Driving the news: Georgia's entire delegation in Washington quickly got behind the pitch. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Rep. Buddy Carter (R) gathered signatures for a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services supporting the...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Where Georgia candidates stand on abortion

In the days following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion has been thrust to the center stage of Georgia politics.What's happening: Candidates on both ends of the spectrum are being pressed: Do anti-abortion candidates support any exceptions for abortion access? Do abortion-rights candidates support any government restriction on abortion access? The intrigue: "With the protections of Roe gone, the midterm elections in Georgia have become a referendum on reproductive freedom," said Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.), chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, in a news conference Monday. Axios Atlanta has compiled the top candidates' positions on the questions:SenateHerschel Walker (R):...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

What could be next in the legal fight for abortion in Georgia

As a federal appeals court weighs the fate of Georgia's anti-abortion law, the state's abortion rights community is brainstorming other ways to challenge it, should it go into effect. Driving the news: Some have zeroed in on state-level protections of a right to privacy as a viable legal avenue. The big picture: "A robust right to privacy has been core to our state constitutional tradition for 115 years," writes Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University in a Thursday op-ed.Kreis points out Georgia's was the first state high court in the country to recognize a "substantial...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz says Supreme Court was ‘clearly wrong’ to legalise gay marriage

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed that the US Supreme Court should never have legalized gay marriage.The conservative also suggested that Republican-led states would push to overturn the precedent established by the Supreme Court protecting gay marriage rights across the country, following their successful campaign to overturn Roe v Wade which ended federal abortion rights.During an episode of his podcast on Saturday, the Texas Republican argued that the Obergefell ruling in 2015 - which required all states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples and recognize same-sex marriages from other states - was a “vulnerable” precedent.“Obergefell, like Roe vs Wade,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Atlanta

What you need to know about Georgia's primary runoffs

In Tuesday night’s primary runoffs, the final outstanding candidates endorsed by former President Trump lost their bids to represent Georgia’s 6th and 10th Districts.Meanwhile, the candidates Stacey Abrams backed in three Democratic runoffs won their spots alongside her on the November ticket.Driving the news: Rich McCormick and Mike Collins, the non-Trump-backed victors, are both all-but-certain to take office in the two Republican-leaning districts.Why it matters: This means only two of Trump’s endorsed candidates won in contested Georgia Republican primaries this year: Herschel Walker and Burt Jones.The other side: Abrams, who made an uncommon decision to endorse in some Democratic primary...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

The future of abortion in Georgia post-Roe v. Wade

A Georgia law banning abortions as early as six weeks — a time when many people might not know they're pregnant— is likely to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: Georgia is one of at least 13 states with laws that will restrict or ban abortions now that the landmark legal decision has been overturned, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez. SisterSong v. Kemp, a lawsuit challenging Georgia's law, has been on hold in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals pending SCOTUS' decision.Details: HB 481, the 2019 law, bans abortions once cardiac activity...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through mid-August

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday renewed Georgia's gas tax suspension through August 13 to continue tamping down record-high gas prices. Driving the news: Kemp pushed for a law to suspend the gas tax in March and renewed it in May. But he has faced pressure to continue the relief even further from his November opponent Stacey Abrams. Why it matters: Georgia's average gas price hit an all time high last month, but has ticked slightly down since. Following the gas tax suspension, it has remained well below the national average. By the numbers: In May, the state went without nearly...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia reacts to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

The split on the issue of abortion within Georgia remains stark, as reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade trickles in. At the National Right to Life Conference, happening in Atlanta Friay, cheers broke out in the crowd as news broke, per the AJC's Maya Prabhu. Planned Parenthood Southeast wrote, "Our doors are open and we are still providing all other reproductive health care services at this time ... Let's be clear: We'll never stop fighting for reproductive rights – not now, not ever."Gov. Brian Kemp called the ruling "a historic victory for life" in a...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Herschel Walker posts record fundraising, despite scrutiny

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker just had his best fundraising quarter yet, with nearly $6.2 million raised over the last three months. But that's under 3x less than the $17.2 million that incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) raised during the same time. The big picture: The fundraising news comes the same week that Walker's campaign announced a slew of new hires, including multiple veteran national specialists. And it's all happening amid a steady stream of scrutiny of Walker's past and of his statements on the campaign trail.Recent reports have included revelations of Walker's previously undisclosed children, past false claims to...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia’s state Supreme Court diversity

There are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia's national parks are a major boon to local economies

Data: National Park Service; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios Hikers, paddlers and RV hook-up hunters who visited National Parks Service lands in Georgia last year spent more than $350 million in the surrounding communities.That helped support more than 350,000 jobs and added hundreds of millions of dollars to local economies, the federal agency says.Driving the news: The NPS recently released its annual report on the economic ripple effects that national parks, monuments, recreation areas and other lands it oversees.It also created a handy tool to help you drill into state and park data.Zoom in: The Chattahoochee National Recreation Area generated an economic...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia rolls on to an electric vehicle future

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Electric vehicle ownership in Georgia keeps growing, as consumers' tastes change and a wave of new models hit the market. Roughly 30,000 electric vehicles are on the road in Georgia, according to state officials' 2021 estimate.Sales rose by 29% in 2021, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says.Yes, but: While the gains have been strong, statewide EV ownership still trails national rates.EVs made up 5.1% of U.S. vehicle registrations in December 2021, according to S&P Global Mobility.In April 2022, EVs made up roughly 3% of registrations in Georgia, the research firm says.Georgia has...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

