Cranberry Community Days Set To Begin

He was born August 7, 1934, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Peter Malinski and the late Anna Stadnyk Malinski. Frank served in the U.S. Army until retirement on August 7, 1994. He then went on to work as a service manager for Gil Morrow and Mikan Automotive Dealership, retiring in 1999. Frank was one of the Charter Members and Founders of Oneida Valley Fire Company. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Frank was a member of the following organizations: AARP, The Army Retired Enlisted Association, a Life Member of East Butler Volunteer Fire Company, Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association, Butler County Law Enforcement, F.O.P. Brady Paul Lodge #54, Butler Elks Lodge #170, Butler Moose Lodge #64, Slovak Sokol Society of Lyndora, American Legion Post #117 Butler, Life Member VFW Joseph Black Post #249, Italian Society of Butler, #272 Butler Lodge F & A M, Valley of New Castle Consistory, Syria Shriners A.A.O.N.M.S., and Caravan 14 of Butler.

BUTLER, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO