Cranberry Township, PA

Cranberry Community Days Set To Begin

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCranberry Township is gearing up for its annual Community Days celebration. It officially gets underway starting tonight...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

Firehouse Subs Hosting Fundraiser For Veterans In Need

A local business is supporting an important organization with a fundraiser this weekend. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and continuing until 9 p.m. Firehouse Subs at the Butler Crossing will donate 15% of every dollar spent at the restaurant to the Butler County Veterans in Need. Firehouse Subs owner and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 15-17

Brooklyn Charmers, a Chicago-based Steely Dan tribute band, will take the stage at 8 p.m. today in The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin. The group’s website says it “injects a new energy into the beloved catalogue; bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans alike,” playing Steely Dan’s jazz and blues-inflected rock songs such as “Do It Again,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Don’t Take Me Alive” and others.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

‘Star Party’ At Moraine Happening Saturday

Those looking for a fun outdoor activity this weekend are invited to visit Moraine State Park. A Star Party is planned for Saturday night from 8 to 10 p.m. at Pavilion 4 of the Lakeview Beach Area on the North Shore. Volunteers from the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Library Keeps Busy During The Summer

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Later today adults are invited to join in a craft at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting room. All materials will be provided for participants to make an ocean picture frame. Space is limited and registration is required.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historic Herbst House in Sewickley may be coming down

The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, may soon be demolished after standing for more than 137 years. Divine Redeemer Parish officials want to raze the property in the historic district due to safety concerns. The parish includes St. James Church...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from North Park, Shaler, Gibsonia, McCandless

Autism Pittsburgh will host a concert by the Rick Laus Jazz Band from 2-3 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Harmar shelter in North Park. Azure Family Concerts Pittsburgh is a program of Autism Pittsburgh to foster community for people with autism by presenting interactive concerts in a welcoming environment. The concerts are free and open to anyone. For more information is available at the Azure website, azurepittsburgh.org.
GIBSONIA, PA
butlerradio.com

Family Fun Day

Join Team Fishguy Transplant Foundation at their Organ Donor Awareness Day filled with FREE Mini Golf, Petting Zoo, Dragonfly Balloon Artist/Stilts Walker, Face Painting by Lisa Busa. Food Trucks: Burritos by Brett and Butler Hot Dog Shoppe. Register for $10,000 Hole In One Par 3 Contest. Presented By: Team Fishguy...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Family Food Truck Festival

Sample some of Pittsburgh’s tastiest food trucks including:. Benvenuti Pizza, Papa Wood BBQ, Steve & Benny’s Chicken Shack, Tu Mangi, Pgh. Crepes, Mission Maui and Graeter’s Ice Cream and more!. Bring the family and come hungry!. Cold beer, refreshing drinks and sweet treats will be for sale...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Downtown Pittsburgh’s Dining Scene Is In The Midst of a Reset

The state of dining and drinking Downtown is in flux. Nearly all establishments in the neighborhood continue to run on augmented hours as most of the office workers who abandoned the neighborhood in droves in March 2020 haven’t returned. According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s ongoing reactivation metrics survey,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Old Stone Tavern holds unique place in Pittsburgh, U.S. history

It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Blight monster' brewery site in West Jeannette to be torn down

The former Fort Pitt Brewery in West Jeannette is slated to be acquired by the Westmoreland County Land Bank at a judicial sale next month. Brian Lawrence, director of the land bank and county Redevelopment Authority, said the buildings will be demolished, calling it a “unique opportunity” with American Rescue Plan funding that the Westmoreland County commissioners set aside for blight removal in seven communities, including Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
butlerradio.com

Francis Edward “Frank” Malinski

He was born August 7, 1934, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Peter Malinski and the late Anna Stadnyk Malinski. Frank served in the U.S. Army until retirement on August 7, 1994. He then went on to work as a service manager for Gil Morrow and Mikan Automotive Dealership, retiring in 1999. Frank was one of the Charter Members and Founders of Oneida Valley Fire Company. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Frank was a member of the following organizations: AARP, The Army Retired Enlisted Association, a Life Member of East Butler Volunteer Fire Company, Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association, Butler County Law Enforcement, F.O.P. Brady Paul Lodge #54, Butler Elks Lodge #170, Butler Moose Lodge #64, Slovak Sokol Society of Lyndora, American Legion Post #117 Butler, Life Member VFW Joseph Black Post #249, Italian Society of Butler, #272 Butler Lodge F & A M, Valley of New Castle Consistory, Syria Shriners A.A.O.N.M.S., and Caravan 14 of Butler.
BUTLER, PA
WKBN

New kayak launch unveiled in Mercer County

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kayakers have a new place to put in. A new kayak launch is up and ready to go at Kidds Mill Park on the Shenango River, near the Kidds Mill covered bridge. The launch was installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. You can...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Redevelopment Applying For Grant Funding To Help City Parks

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler is applying for a large state grant in order to help the city of Butler with parks improvements. Authority operations manager Veronica Walker recently assisted with the preparation of an application for an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley native saves 5 in Alaska river rescue

Sewickley native Will Harbison, a guide on the Taiya River in Alaska, saved five people after an emergency call to his colleague’s radio on June 5. While preparing for the day at the river’s port, Harbison received word of a minor accident regarding a guest on Chilkat Guides Ltd., another boat on the river. After the guest was safely returned to shore, Harbison said that everything seemed to be fine.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Target opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

Sharon Stritmatter heard rumors the Downtown Pittsburgh Target was open several days ahead of schedule. She stopped by Wednesday afternoon during her lunch break for confirmation. After buying a drink and a jumper, she said she would be visiting the store often because of its convenient location near her office....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UPMC opens specialty care center in Murrysville

UPMC patients in western Westmoreland County now will have specialists closer to home, following the opening of a specialty center Wednesday afternoon on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. “I live two streets down, so it’s nice to know we’ll have these services so close,” said Dan DeBone, CEO of...
MURRYSVILLE, PA

