Animals

Sharks are making a comeback in the waters of Long Island

WAMU
 2 days ago

Shark sightings off the coast of Long Island...

wamu.org

Vice

A Pair of Orcas Is Brutally Killing Great White Sharks in South Africa

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A pair of orcas are brutally killing great white sharks and ripping out their livers off the coast of South Africa, prompting great whites to abandon this part of their normal range en masse, reports a new study.
The Independent

Hero paddle boarders help save surfer attacked by shark on Northern California coast

A pair of hero paddle boarders helped save a surfer in trouble amid a shark attack on Wednesday off the Northern California coast. The surfer has since been hospitalised.Police officer Paul Bandy and his wife, a nurse, reportedly clocked the surfer, who has since been identified as Steve Bruemmer, on the shore at Lover’s Point Beach in the town of Pacific Grove and saw what appeared to be a struggle in the water so they called 911. “He was screaming for help, you could tell the sound and the emotion in his voice that there was something definitely wrong...
natureworldnews.com

New Research Discovers Historical Data That Saved Pacific Salmon From Predators

A recent research that makes use of historical data has discovered exceptional evidence in favor of the "safety in numbers" theory, according to which Pacific salmon living in bigger groups are less likely to be eaten by predators. However, certain salmon species may sacrifice safety for a meal since schooling...
BBC

Shark spotted in River Stour leaves woman 'amazed'

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
