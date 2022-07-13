Bacorn’s Return Next Summer Gives Knoxville Softball A Boost

There will be eight days between the regional final game and the first round State Tournament contest for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad. The Sabers will have their longest layoff of the season and this past week, Coach Zack Dunkin was looking for a change of pace in practice. Members of the Knoxville Softball Squad came to the rescue on Friday as the Panthers practiced with the Sabers. Now Knoxville’s season had ended the previous weekend and Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Knoxville did not have to do this, but due to friendships from playing on travel teams, and family members it was an easy decision and Dunkin was thankful for the Panthers help.
The Indianola softball team returns to the state tournament in Fort Dodge after a two-year hiatus, qualifying in class 4A. The Indians will match up with Little Hawkeye Conference opponent Dallas Center-Grimes, who beat Indianola all three times in conference play this season. The Indians however go in with high spirits, and know that just because they qualified the work isn’t over. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA Sports her team has some experience at Fort Dodge, and the leaders will need to pass that down to the younger players.
The Indianola softball team has a large barrier looming in front of them at the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge, a team they have failed to overcome in three tries this season, Little Hawkeye Conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes. The Indians fell to the Mustangs 7-3 in their first matchup in early June, then had a late lead in each of the two games they dropped against DCG in a doubleheader over two weeks later, falling 6-5 and 8-6. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA Sports just because they know the team well, won’t change their approach.
The toughest test of the 2022 season awaits the Pella baseball team as they take on top-seeded Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A State Quarterfinals Monday. The Knights (30-6 overall) come in winning their three substate games all by a margin of ten runs and were the second place team in the Class 3A/4A Mississippi Athletic Conference, mainly featuring the large schools in and around the Quad Cities.
The two pitchers for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad have been a huge key to the Sabers success not just this season but the last three seasons in their climb to the State Tournament. Grace Bailey has got most of the starts for the last couple of seasons as she has a combined record of 38-11 with just 32 walks and 191 strikeouts. Her pitching mate in the circle, Ali Mockenhaupt is just as effective sporting a 14-3 record in the last two years with 13 walks and 98 strikeouts. Both Bailey and Mockenhaupt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports now that they are at the State Tournament much of the pressure of getting there is off and it is time to have some fun.
The age old cliche of a sports team being like a family was more than just a saying for the Pella Christian softball squad this season. Senior shortstop Natalie Harrill just wrapped up her final season playing for Head Coach and mom Karen Harrill. Additionally, the Eagles featured the Agre family with junior Emri and eighth grader Amaia playing left and center field and their dad Ryan serving as an assistant coach. The family connection didn’t just apply to those related by blood however. Amaia said that competing at the varsity level as an eighth grader was made easier by how welcoming the team was this season.
Perhaps more than ever, this year’s Class 4A State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge will have a definite central Iowa theme. Six of the eight teams in the 4A field are located within 35 miles of downtown Des Moines, including the top three teams from both the Little Hawkeye and Raccoon River conferences.
The Pella Majors Little League Baseball Team has made it to the State Little League Tournament for the first time in Pella Little League History. The program won four games in Leighton Thursday to advance to the Quad Cities July 23-28. Those who want to support the team can do so here.
It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
The Indianola baseball team found out their state tournament opponent Thursday afternoon after the coaches seeding meeting, as they were awarded the 7th seed and will face off against #2 Iowa City High in the first round. Indianola head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports his squad over the course of these playoffs, the Indians haven’t worried about their opponent and just played the game.
Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Kiley Kindelspire and Izzie Benge of the Indianola softball team after qualifying to the state tournament Tuesday evening in a 12-2 win over Glenwood. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
Indianola Parks and Rec and Athletico Physical Therapy are partnering to provide a free class for adults age 50 and over to gain better strength and reduce the risk of falling. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News 35% of adults over the age of 65 fall at least once during their daily activities, which significantly increases the risk of fractures in the wrist, hip and ankle, which can lead to significant loss of function. Even if they are not injured, people who experience a fall may become afraid of failing and cut down on their everyday activities, which increases their chances of falling as they lose strength by becoming less active.
Central College is proud to announce this year’s recipients of full-tuition Kuyper Scholarships, Rolscreen Foundation Scholarships and the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship, the most prestigious awards granted at the college. Peter H. Kuyper founded Rolscreen Company, known today as Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation and the shareholder family have...
Jerry L. Goad, age 85, of Marion, formerly of Marengo and Knoxville, passed away July 14th, at his home. Funeral service with military honors conducted by the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, at Kloster Funeral Home, in Marengo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, July 20th, at Kloster Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials in Jerry’s name may be contributed to Camp Courageous, in Monticello. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
The New Knoxville Middle School project is nearing completion. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “We are in the exciting phase of this project as we are seeing the finishing touches happening. The concrete floors are being polished, the carpet is being put down, and the painting is being finished. The Administration Office is being finished and we will be moving into the new space in the next couple of weeks. We are not sure we will be completely in the new building by the start of the school year, but we are on course to be in the new school by October.”
Funeral services for Gary E. Mason age 69, of Chariton will be held Thursday, July 21 from 5pm-7pm at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Internment will be in the Chariton Cemetary in Chariton Iowa.
Three-time Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year Martina McBride will be performing tonight at the Marion County Fair. The 2019 Academy of Country Music ICON Award winner known for her hit songs “Independence Day” and “A Broken Wing” will be on stage at 8 pm. Tickets are still available and are $40 and can be purchased at the Knoxville Raceway ticket office. Gates open at 6:30 pm.
The Iowa DOT reports Highway 163 westbound is closed until 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening northwest of Pella for a multiple vehicle crash. Several emergency crews are on scene and caution is advised. Those who need to travel from Pella to Monroe should use Highway G-28 to Highway 14 north.
Funeral services for Barbara Westberg, 97, formerly of Knoxville will be held on July 25th at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church in Knoxville. Burial will be made in the Breckenridge Cemetery in Marion County. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Forest Lake Baptist Camp and Conference Center. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
