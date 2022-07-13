ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Illumina Loses Challenge Against EU Antitrust Probe Into Grail Deal

By Foo Yun Chee
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. life sciences company Illumina on Wednesday lost its challenge against European Union scrutiny of its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of Grail, as a top European court agreed the EU antitrust watchdog had the right to do so. The case is important for EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager who...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

EU Backs Global Law Pact Which Could Partly Plug UK Legal Gap

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday signed up to a new international treaty for recognising and enforcing civil and commercial court rulings among its signatories to reduce costly cross-border litigation. "It will allow EU citizens and businesses to have rulings by a court in the EU recognised and...
POLITICS
International Business Times

EU Executive Proposes Import Ban On Russian Gold, Tweaks On Food Trade

The European Commission, the EU executive, formally proposed on Friday its latest package of sanctions against Moscow, including an import ban on Russian gold, and legal tweaks to prevent current measures from hampering food shipments. First reported by Reuters in June, the new measures are considered "a maintenance and alignment...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Thousands Protest As North Macedonia Readies To Vote On EU Deal With Bulgaria

Thousands of people protested in North Macedonia on Thursday as parliament prepared to vote on a French compromise deal for settling the country's disputes with Bulgaria, which would enable its long-due European Union membership talks to start. Police sealed off the parliament in the capital Skopje to prevent protesters, led...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
CNBC

The Quad is going beyond military exercises — and China is watching

The Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprises four big, democratic economies: the United States, Japan, India and Australia. Over the years, the Quad has been incorrectly called an "Asian NATO," especially when it comes to security concerns around another big power in the region — China. The Quad...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

Russian Strikes Kill 23 As Zelensky Urges 'Special Tribunal' For Moscow

Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia in central Ukraine Thursday, killing at least 23 people including three children, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called "an open act of terrorism". The midday attack on the city hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and invading Russian troops came as EU officials convened in The...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Commission#Eu#The European Commission#The General Court
International Business Times

Iveco To Leave Russia, To Transfer Stake In Truck JV To Local Partner

Truck and bus maker Iveco Group has decided to exit its joint venture in Russia after considering the move for months, as a consequence of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Gerrit Marx said on Wednesday. Iveco has a 33% stake in the AMT truck assembly joint venture with a...
BUSINESS
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
International Business Times

Saudi Wealth Fund To Become Aston Martin's Second-largest Shareholder

Aston Martin's shares jumped 20% on Friday after the British luxury carmaker announced an capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) become its second-largest shareholder with an almost 17% stake. PIF's 78 million pound investment, together with a 575 million pound rights issue, will allow the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

EU seeks oil deal with Azerbaijan as euro drops below dollar amid soaring inflation

The European Union is reportedly seeking an oil deal with Azerbaijan as it attempts to distance itself from Russia amid its war in Ukraine. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has proposed a plan to member nations that would aid the continental alliance by increasing natural gas imports as well as supporting the expansion of an existing pipeline, first reported Reuters after it obtained draft documents of the plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Exclusive-HSBC Set To Push Back Against Ping An Breakup Proposal - Sources

HSBC Holdings Plc is set to speed up its exit from non-core markets and deploy additional capital in Asia, in a bid to push back against a breakup proposal put forward by its biggest shareholder, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Rise Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent breaking above $100 a barrel, as investors weighed tight supplies against the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike that would stem inflation and curb crude demand. Brent crude futures for September climbed 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $100.25 a barrel by 0400...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fate of Italy's government hangs in balance after setback

The survival of Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s government hung in the balance Thursday before a crucial Senate vote on a relief bill for soaring energy costs, after a key ally vowed to boycott the measure. While senators publicly debated the bill, which extends gasoline subsidies expiring within days, backdoor...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

As Ukraine Grain Deal Emerges, U.S. Aims To Ease Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

The United States on Thursday sought to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by reassuring banks, shipping and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Enabling those Russian exports is a key part of attempts by the United Nations and...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Russia And Ukraine Near Grain Deal In First Talks Since March

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday made substantive progress in their first direct talks since March on a deal to relieve a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain exports. The high-stakes meeting involving UN and Turkish officials in Istanbul broke up after slightly more than three hours with...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy