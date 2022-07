The Memorial Day parade weather was sunny, warm, with a nice breeze. Perfect day to be in uniform. It was good after two years to once again have our beautiful parade down Main Street. It was nice seeing familiar faces of participants, Jeep volunteers, and the community. We especially appreciate any donations, and Auxiliary for the lunch and cleanup. Can’t forget to mention those who showed up the day before to set up chairs and tents. It takes a lot of unseen work to put on an event this size and the Post thanks all of you.

MILFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO