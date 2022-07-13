ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York’s new ethics agency is still taking shape

By Rebecca C. Lewis
Cover picture for the articleThe Joint Commission on Public Ethics has officially entered the graveyard of failed New York state ethics agencies. In its wake, the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government has started its operations as the new arbiter of all things ethics. But it’ll take some time for the new commission to...

cityandstateny.com

New York state Senate staffers announce unionization effort

New York state Senate staffers are in the early stages of unionizing, the 79 card-holding members of the New York State Legislative Workers Union announced Friday via a social media campaign and public letter to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. While organizers have yet to publicize their list of demands,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Troy Record

Hochul announces $13.6M in fight against gun violence

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced $13.6 million to fight gun violence, aid victims and survivors and their families and communities, and bolster the state’s response to the ongoing public health crisis in communities that have experienced significant increases in shootings and firearm-involved crimes since early 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DiFiore’s Downfall!

Accuser Claims Ethics Complaint is “100% the Reason” for Her Stepping Down as Chief Judge. On July 11, Westchester resident Janet DiFiore, the Chief Judge of New York State’s Highest court, announced that she will be stepping down in August. The announcement comes after a complaint filed against DiFiore with the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct became public.
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s first women-majority council to take on abortion access

In the days following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, members of the first women-majority New York City Council began crafting their response. They wanted to safeguard abortion access and bolster reproductive health care in the city as protests and legal battles kicked off across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

LISTEN: De Blasio tells WINS he won't run for president: 'I tried that and it didn't work'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Former Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that while he wants to serve in Washington, D.C., he has no interest in running for president once again. De Blasio, one of several candidates running for the new 10th Congressional District, told 1010 WINS' Newsline with Brigitte Quinn that his run for the Democratic primary in 2020 "really didn’t work" and that he has no desire to run for president in 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Districting Commission releases draft of New York City Council maps

The New York City Districting Commission released its first draft map of new City Council districts on Friday, the first major step in updating the council lines after the 2020 Census. The Districting Commission, made up of seven mayoral appointees, five appointees from the Democratic council majority and three appointees...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kathy Hochul
Letitia James
Carl Heastie
Andrew Cuomo
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's latest gun laws face federal legal challenge

The first of what is expected to be multiple legal challenges to the recently approved gun law changes for concealed carry was filed this week in federal court as both sides brace for legal battles over the measures. The challenge to the law was filed by Republican businessman and congressional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Frank Carone, Eric Adams’ chief of staff, visiting Israel with NYC delegation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ chief of staff, Frank Carone, is in Israel this week and is planning to attend an event with President Joe Biden, who’s also in Israel for an official state visit. The city’s delegation for the trip also includes Mayor’s Office of International Affairs Commissioner Ed Mermelstein and Joel Eisdorfer, a senior adviser to the mayor. Carone and company are meeting with “elected officials, business and industry leaders and our American colleagues in government” and “discussing smart cities, public safety and security, food policy, and he is looking at how we can bring more businesses back to New York City and rebuild the city as an international hub of innovation,” City Hall press secretary Fabien Levy told City & State. He said Carone’s hotel and flight were paid for by the city, but he’s paying for his own local transportation and meals. Asked if the Conflicts of Interest Board approved the trip, Levy said it was vetted by the office of the counsel to the mayor. This is Carone’s third international trip this year on official business. He went to South Korea earlier this month, but the city did not pay for anything. And he visited Sweden for the World Dyslexia Assembly in April, where the city paid for his airfare, but Carone personally covered the hotel and meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

AG James settles $500k for Sweet & Vicious employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James announced a $500,000 settlement to 16 current and former employees who worked at a Manhattan bar called Sweet & Vicious. The settlement comes after the employees filed harassment complaints. AG James says the owner of Sweet & Viscous created...
ALBANY, NY
#S Corporation#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Jcope
wnynewsnow.com

NY State Allocates Millions For Gun Violence Prevention

ALBANY – As crime in the state remains a main concern of New York residents, many are looking for relief from the ever-growing fear of gun violence. “Everybody has a human right to live in safety. And not to have fear, because fear is paralyzing. Am I right about that? It’s debilitating,” says Hochul.
POLITICS
informnny.com

Many New Yorkers got behind on utility bills during pandemic

ALBANY. NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number of New York residents behind on utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic soared according to a report released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. One in eight state residents face overdue utility bills, with 60% of those residents living in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

New York State Bans Smoking in Public Parks and Beaches

Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation prohibiting smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Smoking in these designated areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50. The bill exempts the Adirondacks and Catskills from the ban as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes. Many municipalities and local governments already have restrictions or bans on smoking in public spaces. This additional penalty will enforce a statewide prohibition and includes a fine that will be collected by localities.
POLITICS
nypressnews.com

Why City Workers in New York Are Quitting in Droves

New York City, the largest municipal employer in the country, is facing an exodus of city workers that has led to a surge in job vacancies and difficulties delivering basic municipal services. The wave of departures has included health care workers, parks employees, police officers and child protective service workers....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Sued Over Assault Weapons Ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The Firearms Policy Coalition is suing New York over the statewide assault weapons ban. The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The defendants include NYS Attorney General Letitia James, and NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen. According to...
POLITICS
marijuanamoment.net

New York Marijuana Regulators Approve Rules To Start Accepting Retailer Applications From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday approved rules that will set the state up to begin accepting cannabis retail applications from people disproportionately impacted by the drug war. Those applications could open up as soon as next month, bringing the state one step closer to fulfilling its goal of launching sales this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Be Prepared for a Nuclear Attack

The streets of New York City are empty, and the one’s with people are dirty because out of town folks are pigs and drop their garbage. You fall over the homeless on the streets of the city. You can prepare your fall as you can smell them miles away. The subways, dangerous so much that people are afraid to take them. It’s either buses or Ubers for residents of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

