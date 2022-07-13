Get Premium Bathroom Remodeling Services With Bath Planet Greater Detroit

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Time heals all wounds—except those in the real estate department, where design mistakes can age like corked wine. Maybe your client longed for a gleaming Pepto-like pink lady lair, or a subterranean whiskey library sheathed in camo wallpaper. When their house comes up for resale, these highly customized interiors could be considered too eek, putting off potential buyers. That’s one reason designers (and their bad investment-wary clients) are tending towards safer bets, especially in today’s dizzying real estate market. “Resale value is almost always considered when designing a home, spec, or custom,” says designer Julie Brown, principal of BrownHouse Design. “The only circumstances I’ve seen it off the table are for childless couples, older couples who are downsizing, and families building a ‘forever compound.’” Whether you go totally bespoke and put in the fanciful Gracie hand-painted wallpaper of your dreams is often totally dependent on how long you plan to live in your home before selling it.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 18 DAYS AGO