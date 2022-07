Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Houston’s most anticipated dining event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks, returns August 1 through Labor Day, September 5, with this year’s list of participants being released on Friday, July 15. The Houston Food Bank fundraiser will feature a stellar lineup of restaurants serving specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO