Business

Illumina Loses Challenge Against EU Antitrust Probe Into Grail Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -U.S. life sciences company Illumina on Wednesday lost its challenge against European Union scrutiny of its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of Grail, as a top European court agreed the EU antitrust watchdog had the right to do so. The case is important for EU antitrust chief Margrethe...

money.usnews.com

TechCrunch

Amazon offers to limit use of merchant data in bid to settle EU antitrust probe

It has also offered to revise how sellers can quality for inclusion to Prime; and allow them to choose their own delivery firm and negotiate terms directly with the carrier, as well as committing not to use any data obtained via Prime about the terms and performance of third party carriers for its own competing logistics services.
nationalinterest.org

North Korea Furious as Japan and South Korea Attend NATO Summit

At the Madrid summit, President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol. The North Korean government has accused the United States, Japan, and South Korea of conspiring to form an “Asian NATO,” following the two Asian nations’ attendance at the annual NATO summit in Madrid and the announcement of upcoming joint military exercises between the three countries.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro: I Know How the Ukrainian War Could Be Resolved

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he knows how the war between Russia and Ukraine could be "resolved" and that he will pitch his suggestions to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with whom he is set to have a phone meeting next week. "I'll tell him my...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Expected to Grant Access to Israeli Air Travel - U.S. Official

JEDDAH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will soon allow unfettered overflight to Israeli airlines and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, a U.S. official told Reuters. The announcement is expected to come during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Turkey Says Deal Reached in Ukraine Grain Talks - Minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain resulted in an agreement to form a coordination center in order to ensure the safety of routes, the Turkish defence minister said on Wednesday. In a statement, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi...
MIDDLE EAST
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Possible Scenarios as Italy's Government Faces Collapse

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government is on the brink of collapse after the 5-Star Movement said it will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package on Thursday. Here are possible scenarios after the Senate vote, which could unleash political chaos in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says Kazakhstan's Efforts to Attract Sanctions-Hit Businesses 'Absolutely Normal'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Kazakhstan's efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses that have left the Russian market were "absolutely normal". Earlier, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said his country must work to accommodate hundreds of international businesses that have left Russia over sanctions imposed after...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Says It 'Drove' Away U.S. Destroyer That Sailed Near Disputed Isles

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Wednesday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had "driven away" the ship after it illegally entered territorial waters. The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Kremlin Hopes Biden Will Not Seek to Turn Saudi Arabia Against Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it hoped President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia would not be used to try to foster anti-Russian relations, just as the United States seeks to convince Riyadh to boost oil production amid soaring prices. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Take Five: A World of Pain, About to Get Worse

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank is late to the rate-hike party but at least it's on its way, unlike the Bank of Japan. But both banks will find their plans for tackling the inflation versus growth dilemma confronting the world's central banking elite examined closely. The news elsewhere could...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Unity Announces Merger Agreement with ironSource

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, and ironSource, (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform that empowers mobile content creators to turn their apps into scalable, successful businesses, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which ironSource will merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity via an all-stock deal, where each ordinary share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock. Once closed, current Unity stockholders will own approximately 73.5% and current ironSource shareholders will own approximately 26.5% of the combined company. The companies’ complementary offerings create a unique end-to-end platform that allows creators to create, publish, run, monetize, and grow live games and RT3D content seamlessly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005473/en/ Unity Announces Merger Agreement with ironSource (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
FOXBusiness

EU seeks oil deal with Azerbaijan as euro drops below dollar amid soaring inflation

The European Union is reportedly seeking an oil deal with Azerbaijan as it attempts to distance itself from Russia amid its war in Ukraine. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has proposed a plan to member nations that would aid the continental alliance by increasing natural gas imports as well as supporting the expansion of an existing pipeline, first reported Reuters after it obtained draft documents of the plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

