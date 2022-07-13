Illumina Loses Challenge Against EU Antitrust Probe Into Grail Deal

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, and ironSource, (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform that empowers mobile content creators to turn their apps into scalable, successful businesses, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which ironSource will merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity via an all-stock deal, where each ordinary share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock. Once closed, current Unity stockholders will own approximately 73.5% and current ironSource shareholders will own approximately 26.5% of the combined company. The companies’ complementary offerings create a unique end-to-end platform that allows creators to create, publish, run, monetize, and grow live games and RT3D content seamlessly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005473/en/ Unity Announces Merger Agreement with ironSource (Graphic: Business Wire)
