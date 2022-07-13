ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

New golf course set to open in Greene County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
XENIA — A new golf course in Greene County is back open after being closed for years and has expanded by adding a restaurant and bar.

Jasper Kitchen and Bar officially opened to the public on Monday and is part of Jasper Hills Golf Club located along Jasper Road and opened in May.

The property had been empty for four years but Brian and Kara Whitt bought it with Melissa and Dalton Dodd. The Dodds are currently running it.

“We bought the property after it had been closed for four years,” Melissa Dodd told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright. “It really looked like someone walked away and turned in the key. We saw a great opportunity to bring it back to life and people are super excited about it.”

The restaurant is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

