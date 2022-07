An Oregon mom is challenging a state law requiring schools to provide free tampons in all bathrooms, including men's. The Oregon legislature passed the Menstrual Dignity Act in August 2021, which required schools to ramp up the supply of tampons for students in stages. Schools were first required to provide free tampons in any two bathrooms of their choosing by the end of the 2021-2022 school year, but they will be required to provide the products in all bathrooms regardless of gender by 2023, according to Oregon Live.

