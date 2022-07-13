ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

AP Community Park Basketball Pavilion Shelved

aransaspassprogress.com
 2 days ago

Improvements to the Aransas Pass Community Park are moving forward,...

www.aransaspassprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysoutex.com

Alvarez named manager of McCoy’s Building Supply

McCoy’s Building Supply has announced the appointment of Nathaniel Alvarez as store manager of its Beeville location at 170 West Farm-to-Market 351. “I am so excited to meet all the people that make Beeville amazing,” said Alvarez. “Customers can always expect a smile and a helping hand from...
BEEVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aransas Pass, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Aransas Pass, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
KIII 3News

City of Alice seeing a boom in business Downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice also known as the hub city is seeing a boom in business downtown. “A lot of activity with sales receipts with business owners opening businesses,” said Larry Martinez the Executive Director for Alice Economic Development Corporation. Martinez has seen firsthand...
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Tuloso-Midway ISD welcomes more than 60 new teachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Independent School District is welcoming 63 new teachers to its classrooms. "You know, there's a Tuloso-Midway curriculum way that we want to have happen in every classroom," said Steve VanMatre, Superintendent for Tuloso-Midway ISD. "That was indoctrinating them to what we called the, 'Tuloso-Midway way,' which is a very good way."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Gigi’s Pizzeria voted best pizza in San Pat

Gigi’s Pizza owner Adrian Garcia and his wife, Stephanie, are used to the phone ringing with orders for a pizza pie. But when the News of San Patricio was calling, that was different and unexpected. “Oh wow,” Adrian said when he was told that his pizzeria in Mathis had...
MATHIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Request For Proposals#Log In
aransaspassprogress.com

Rosemarie C. Burns

Aransas Pass – Rosemarie C. Burns passed away July 4, 2022. She was 72. Rosemarie was born on June 10, 1950 in Sinton, Texas to Marcelina Gomez and David G. Castillo. She was a lifelong resident of Aransas Pass, Texas. Rosemarie was a former housekeeper and had previously worked at the Army Store in Aransas Pass. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRIS 6 News

Fire contained near Clarkwood and Hwy 44

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has contained a brush fire near the corner of Gilliam Street and Hwy 44. Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said the fire may have been sparked by an electric line laying in the grass. Rocha said the fire then...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Lenny Von Dohlen, popular actor from Goliad, passes away

VICTORIA, Texas—Lenny Von Dohlen, a popular movie and TV credits for over three decades, passed away last week at the age of 63. Von Dohlen was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Goliad at an early age. His father, Leonard Von Dohlen, owned a Ford automobile dealership in Goliad for years. Leonard Von Dohlen also owned the La Bahia Downs horse racing track. Lenny Von Dohlen had wanted to be a jockey when he was young, but he grew too tall for that job. Von Dohlen graduated from the University of Texas At Austin and majored in drama at Loretto Heights College.
GOLIAD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy