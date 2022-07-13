AP Community Park Basketball Pavilion Shelved

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi artist is doing his part to help honor the 21 lives taken during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. The massive mural project is being done through the Austin based non profit Mas Cultura. Corpus Christi artist Jeremy Flores was among...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawnmowing crews working at the now-closed Kings Crossing golf course inadvertently caused a brush fire on Corpus Christi's South Side, near Villefranche and Sete Drive. The fire broke out around 11 a.m., and several crews were called in to help get it under control. According...
McCoy’s Building Supply has announced the appointment of Nathaniel Alvarez as store manager of its Beeville location at 170 West Farm-to-Market 351. “I am so excited to meet all the people that make Beeville amazing,” said Alvarez. “Customers can always expect a smile and a helping hand from...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice also known as the hub city is seeing a boom in business downtown. “A lot of activity with sales receipts with business owners opening businesses,” said Larry Martinez the Executive Director for Alice Economic Development Corporation. Martinez has seen firsthand...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Independent School District is welcoming 63 new teachers to its classrooms. "You know, there's a Tuloso-Midway curriculum way that we want to have happen in every classroom," said Steve VanMatre, Superintendent for Tuloso-Midway ISD. "That was indoctrinating them to what we called the, 'Tuloso-Midway way,' which is a very good way."
Gigi’s Pizza owner Adrian Garcia and his wife, Stephanie, are used to the phone ringing with orders for a pizza pie. But when the News of San Patricio was calling, that was different and unexpected. “Oh wow,” Adrian said when he was told that his pizzeria in Mathis had...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Wednesday, combined lake levels for the City of Corpus Christi's water supply reached 40-percent, the trigger point for Stage 1 drought restrictions. The City preemptively put Stage 1 water restrictions into effect ahead of that 40-percent trigger point, but now that we're there,...
Aransas Pass – Rosemarie C. Burns passed away July 4, 2022. She was 72. Rosemarie was born on June 10, 1950 in Sinton, Texas to Marcelina Gomez and David G. Castillo. She was a lifelong resident of Aransas Pass, Texas. Rosemarie was a former housekeeper and had previously worked at the Army Store in Aransas Pass. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Corpus Christi, there are a few affordable housing complexes being built and there's already waiting lists for families who want to move in. “The 2017 number that we were short for low-income folks was about 6,000, and now the 2022 number is about 9,000,” said Jennifer Buxton.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local restaurant owner stepped up to the plate to make sure kids don't go without a warm meal. At the Main Street Cafe in Bishop, Texas Erica Garcia and her staff prepare for a different type of lunch crowd. "Today we have 65, the...
The new Reba McEntire presale password is now ready to use. Everybody with this presale information will have the opportunity to get great show tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to go and see Reba McEntire’s show in Corpus Christi!!. Here are the...
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Here are some of the top headlines this week in The Port Lavaca Wave. OLIVIA – It was 1961, and Hurricane Carla had made her presence felt.An old truck from Port O’Connor was the foundation of the Olivia-Port Alto Volunteer Fire Department. Galen...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has contained a brush fire near the corner of Gilliam Street and Hwy 44. Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said the fire may have been sparked by an electric line laying in the grass. Rocha said the fire then...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are responding to a crash near the intersection of Kostoryz and Sacky Road as a U-haul truck crashed into a power pole. In order to clear the wreckage AEP has shut down power to the area temporarily, according to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple police departments reported power outages across the Coastal Bend on Wednesday, with one even stating that ERCOT ordered the rolling brownouts. 3NEWS reached out to ERCOT and learned that is not the case. ERCOT responded to 3NEWS with the following statement:. ERCOT has not...
VICTORIA, Texas—Lenny Von Dohlen, a popular movie and TV credits for over three decades, passed away last week at the age of 63. Von Dohlen was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Goliad at an early age. His father, Leonard Von Dohlen, owned a Ford automobile dealership in Goliad for years. Leonard Von Dohlen also owned the La Bahia Downs horse racing track. Lenny Von Dohlen had wanted to be a jockey when he was young, but he grew too tall for that job. Von Dohlen graduated from the University of Texas At Austin and majored in drama at Loretto Heights College.
Comments / 0