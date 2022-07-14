Sony XM4 Prime Day headphones deal has ended – but you can still get a big discount

Breaking news: the superb Sony WH-1000XM4 Prime Day deal has sold out. But wait, because the next best price still available online isn't much higher at all.

For Prime Day, Amazon slashed the price of the popular XM4 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones by over 40 per cent to just £209, but while they are no longer available at that very tempting price (they sold out within 36 hours), John Lewis currently has them on sale (and in stock!) for £230 . Phew.

Are the XM4 for £230 still worth it? In a nutshell, yes. The XM4 are second best in the market to the new (much pricier) XM5 and arguably the best-value wireless over-ears in the Prime Day deals.

Sony's What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless headphones offer fantastic sound quality, a 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling...

Sony WH-1000XM4 £ 350 £230 at John Lewis (save £120)

Sony’s premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver on all fronts. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Deal applies to the Black and Midnight Blue finishes. View Deal

The five-star WH-1000XM4 were, until the recent launch of the XM5, Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones. With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4 are hard to beat when they're discounted below £250.

The XM4 are every bit as comfortable as their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3, but introduce new useful features that elevate the user experience such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head.

More importantly, the headphones dish up an impressive hike in sound quality over the XM3. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, but there are also big improvements across the board.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, this post-Prime Day discount can't be ignored. Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just £230 ... before they sell out at John Lewis too!

MORE:

Read our in-depth Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Still on the fence? Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Sony WH-1000XM4

Our pick of the best headphones deals

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.