England face Northern Ireland tonight in their final group stage fixture of Euro 2022, but they will be without manager Sarina Wiegman after she tested positive for Covid-19.The match at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton is technically a dead rubber, with England already through as group winners and Northern Ireland unable to progress.England vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Latest Euro 2022 updates and build-upBut the Lionesses will be looking to build on their growing momentum at Euro 2022 following their stunning 8-0 win over Norway that sealed their progress to the quarter-finals.Wiegman has said that England are unlikely to make...

