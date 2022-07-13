ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 40+ Lowe’s deals rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, Whirlpool, LG, and more

By Mark Brezinski, Jon Winkler, Michael Garrett Steele and Melena Gurganus, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
The Best Prime Day Lowes Deals 2022 Aubree Brabham / Hunter / Samsung / GE

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12 and all sorts of retailers are looking to get a piece of the shopping rush. That includes major discounts on hundreds of items at Lowe's during Amazon's annual sale. From saving a few bucks on a power tool set to four-digit discounts on patio furniture , you can get a number of home essentials at budget-friendly prices right now.

Shop Prime Day deals at Lowe's

Right now, you can score some great deals on awesome appliances at Lowe's, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French-door fridge or LG WashTower WKEX200HBA laundry center. The savings are spread throughout the store with reduced prices on everything from popular tool kits to smart home products.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Updated 12:14 PM EST: We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the sales event, adding new deals as they pop up and removing them as they sell out. Historically speaking, deals like this tend to sell out fast—if you see something you like, lock it down now because it may be gone sooner than you think. -Mark Brezinski

The best Lowe's deals you can shop right now

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's Prime Day deals available right now, including the excellent LG WashTower WKEX200HBA , one of our favorite laundry centers .

  1. Alaterre Furniture Canaan Wicker Outdoor Sectional for $3,239.99 (Save $1,389.96)
  2. Martha Stewart Patio Dining Set for $2449.99 (Save $1,050)
  3. GE PVD28BYNFS Profile Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $3,399.00 (save $800)
  4. LG WashTower WKEX200HBA Laundry Center for $1,998 (Save $701)
  5. ANZZI ENVO Smart Bidet for $941.33 (Save $628)
  6. Samsung NX60A6511SS Gas Range for $799 (Save $350)
  7. Sunjoy Black Wood Rectangle Gazebo with Steel Roof for $1,801.15 (Save $317.85)
  8. Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $342.99 (Save $228.67)
  9. Defender 2K Spotlight Security Camera System, 4-Pack for $292.99 (Save $227)
  10. Z GRILLS Bronze Pellet Grill for $599 (Save $130)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Appliance deals at Lowe's

Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts during Prime Day. One of our favorites is the GE PVD28BYNFS , one of our top refrigerators with a handy backlit back wall, and the Maytag MEDC465HW Dryer , which is basic, but good at its job.

Home and outdoor deals at Lowe's

Expensive items like furniture are always nice to pick up on sale—this is where you can find some of the most significant savings of the event, like this Alaterre Furniture Canaan Wicker Outdoor Sectional that's discounted by a whopping $1,389.96—the biggest discount of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu0uw_0gdwlpt400
You can find some significant savings on home furniture at Lowe's this Prime Day. OVE Decors / Sego Lily / Reviewed

Smart home deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has a handful of impressive smart home deals available on devices like the Google Nest Mini , a worthwhile upgrade for fans of Google Assistant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jW0gM_0gdwlpt400
Bring home upgraded technology into your home with these smart appliance deals at Lowe's for Prime Day. Amazon/Google/Lowe's/Reviewed

Tool deals at Lowe's

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop deals on Craftsman, Kobalt and Dewalt.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is yesterday, July 12 and today, July 13 , though competing sales on other online retailers (like Lowe's) last through the end of the month.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event, where prices for Prime members are dropped across the site, from appliances to home goods to electronics and everything in-between. There are different types of Prime memberships available to all shoppers. Deals tend to go live and sell out quickly throughout the Prime Day sales events, which is why we'll be live tracking all our coverage to give you the most updated snapshot of all the savings on offer.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

Many other online retailers are also running competing Prime Day sales, including Best Buy , The Home Depot , Walmart , Target and Wayfair . If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, it may be a good idea to shop for alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon's Prime Day savings are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't already a subscriber, you can sign up for Prime now to access the event.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, most other major online retailers—such as Bed Bath & Beyond , Samsung , Target and others—are already offering reduced prices to compete with the Prime Day deals.

Shop Prime Day deals at Lowe's

