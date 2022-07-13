Fowles Diary: Chicago delivers in final All-Star Game

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in June in Bloomingdale was 662 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by -TEL, Inc., PC for a dual antenna support and isolation enhancer. It was filed on Aug. 21, 2020...
Raja Krishnamoorthi tweeted the following: "The House must take up more gun reform and the Senate must create a carve out for the filibuster to pass laws that will save American lives from gun violence."Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Raja Krishnamoorthi: "I was proud...
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal) Finding a buyer is one thing. Keeping one may be more difficult. Home buyers in Chicago pulled out of 16.7 percent of pending contracts last month, Crain's reported, citing a Redfin report. That's up from between 13 and 14 percent...
With more people across the U.S. contracting the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 subvariants, doctors are warning of new, additional symptoms related to the virus. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have caused more upper respiratory, cold and flu-like symptoms, according to Chicago's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
Shares in Brunswick Corp. (BC:NYQ) in Mettawa finished July 11 at $69.11 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.17 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $69.93. Stocks in Brunswick Corp. have reached as high as $69.95 and as low as $68.38 USD. Brunswick Corp. employs...
(iStock) Batavia, a far west suburb of Chicago, is getting a $10 million cinema with a screen the height of a seven-story building. The City Council approved a measure that would add an addition to an auditorium that will house the 94-foot by 53-foot screen, the Beacon-News reported....
South Holland tennis player Kaden McLarty is ranked 8,417th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 2. They had 36 total points, split between 36 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
These are the top 10 home sales for Shorewood, Illinois in June 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In June 2022, there were 17 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $342,000 in Shorewood. Top 10 home sales in Shorewood for June 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceMark and Catherine... 08:22. 08:22. 08:22. 08:22.
There were 63 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois in the week ending June 25, making up 3.7 percent of total deaths by all causes in Illinois, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending June 25, there were 1,707...
Marie Newman tweeted the following: "In June, I led a letter to @SenSchumer urging him to expedite the confirmation of @POTUS' nominee to lead the @ATFHQ.I'm thrilled that the Senate confirmed him TODAY!It's time we had a permanent @ATFHQ leader to tackle our country's gun violence... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
There were no new teachers in Bridgeview who signed the pledge in June, according to an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project. The pledge was signed by one teacher the month before. It now has one pledge from Bridgeview teachers by June. They are one of the thousands of US teachers...
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order / Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes: May 18, 2022 4. Building * Building Report: May 2022 5. Zoning * ZBA Case#22-03; request... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:21. 16:13. 15:23. 15:23. How...
CHICAGO - County health officials are encouraging residents to wear masks and take other precautions as COVID-19's highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 variants spread. BA.4 and BA.5 are more contagious than past variants of COVID-19, which could lead to more people becoming infected...
Comments / 0