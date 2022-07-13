No Cubs' Patrick Wisdom in 2022 Home Run Derby?

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. Velazquez was held out of the last two lineups against righties, but he will start in center field and hit eighth on Wednesday. Rafael Ortega will be the Cubs' designated hitter while Willson Contreras starts at catcher over Yan Gomes.
While the Chicago Cubs dismantled much of their core last season, they expected to be a bit better in 2022. That has not happened. After trading Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, Craig Kimbrel, and Joc Pederson (among others) at the trade deadline last year, the Chicago Cubs expected to be a little bit better this season.
The Chicago White Sox got all the runs they needed in the sixth inning to record a series finale victory against the Cleveland Guardians. A stellar start from Lucas Giolito carried the visitors into the seventh inning, where some trouble began to brew. The White Sox bullpen was dominant in relief and locked down a 2-1 win to help earn a series split.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night. Austin Nola hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games. Ketel Marte had three hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, including a solo homer to center field off Darvish (8-4) in the first inning. San Diego answered with three runs off Madison Bumgarner (5-9) in the second. Nola drove in two with a double down the left-field line and scored from third on Esteury Ruiz’s single two batters later.
The return move sends shortstop Andrelton Simmons to the 10-day IL with a right shoulder strain. Although retroactive to 7/11, Simmons has the same injury as Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks was just shut down for two to three weeks before he can resume throwing, so Simmons may need more than the minimum ten days.
Colorado Rockies left fielder/designated hitter Kris Bryant is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Bryant was on paternity leave for the first three games of the series, but he will be the Rockies' designated hitter...
Comments / 0