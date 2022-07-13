No Cubs' Patrick Wisdom in 2022 Home Run Derby?

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night. Austin Nola hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games. Ketel Marte had three hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, including a solo homer to center field off Darvish (8-4) in the first inning. San Diego answered with three runs off Madison Bumgarner (5-9) in the second. Nola drove in two with a double down the left-field line and scored from third on Esteury Ruiz’s single two batters later.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO