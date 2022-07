The duo behind Orlando's Le Petite Fete — Caitie Phillips and Courtney Gibson — know how to throw a damn fine dance party, that's for sure. Their Taylor Swift dance nights went down such a storm in the City Beautiful that they decided to take their show on the road, and they've since been selling out clubs in major cities. It's been quite the whirlwind year for these two friends. But how Gibson and Phillips spend their downtime locally can be very instructive to those new to the 407. They're busy people, so Phillips and Gibson are not going to fritter an off-day away. We asked them to describe their "Perfect Orlando Day" and they happily obliged.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO