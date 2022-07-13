White Sox Minor League Update: July 12, 2022

The Chicago White Sox got all the runs they needed in the sixth inning to record a series finale victory against the Cleveland Guardians. A stellar start from Lucas Giolito carried the visitors into the seventh inning, where some trouble began to brew. The White Sox bullpen was dominant in relief and locked down a 2-1 win to help earn a series split.
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray doesn't recall being part of a run quite like what the Seattle Mariners are on these days. Everything is a new experience in the big leagues for All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez, and he just keeps doing impressive things.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Daza will watch from the bench after Garrett Hampson was shifted to center field and Brendan Rodgers was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season, Daza has accounted...
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Austin Hedges will start at catcher over Maile and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 5.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,100...
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zavala will move to the bench on Friday with Reese McGuire catching for right-hander Michael Kopech. McGuire will bat ninth versus left-hander Devin Smeltzer and the Twins. numberFire's models project McGuire...
The Philadelphia Phillies game started on a high note for manager Rob Thomson, as he became the first Canadian-born manager to manage a game in Canada. Unfortunately, his team was unable to give him a win on his big day. The offense was shut down by José Berríos, a former...
