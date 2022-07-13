Astros blow 4-run lead, rally in 9th to beat Angels 6-5

Houston Astros (56-29, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-49, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (6-4, 3.01 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-4, 2.44 ERA, .99 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Astros +106; over/under is 7...
The Yankees are set to reacquire utilityman Tyler Wade from the Angels, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan (Twitter link). The Yankees are sending a player to be named later back to the Angels, tweets Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Wade will head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the time being.
The Houston Astros are running away with the American League West. Again. This should be the fifth consecutive full season in which the Astros win their division. Each of the previous four, they won it by more than 10 games. They already boast a lead larger than that, and manager Dusty Baker noted this week in Anaheim that his team is not loosening its hold on the reins as the All-Star Game nears.
Altuve was hit in the left knee with the game's first pitch from Angels starter Reid Detmers. Altuve stayed in the game to run the bases but limped noticeably. He was eventually replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Mauricio Dubon. In 71 games for the Astros this...
If I told you that one team was 28 games over .500, including 13 games over .500 on the road and in first place in the division, would you be surprised to see them listed as an underdog vs. a fourth-place team 12 games under .500 with a losing record at home?
Since his blown save against the New York Yankees on June 23, Ryan Pressly has been the best closer in baseball. The 33-year-old has kept the bases clear for seven-straight appearances with 14 strikeouts. Pressly closed the door on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night with a two-inning save...
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a maintenance day after he went 2-for-16 in the last four contests. J.J. Matijevic will replace Gurriel on first base and bat seventh on Friday.
Jeremy Pena's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning drove home the go-ahead run to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif. Korey Lee pinch-ran for Martin Maldonado as the designated baserunner on second base to...
The Oakland Athletics take on the Houston Astros MLB odds series for our Athletics Astros prediction and pick. Cole Irvin goes to the hill for the Athletics, while Jose Urquidy gets the start for the Astros. Cole Irvin’s talent and consistency are lost in Oakland. The pitching Irvin provides would...
