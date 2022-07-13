Astros blow 4-run lead, rally in 9th to beat Angels 6-5

The Houston Astros are running away with the American League West. Again. This should be the fifth consecutive full season in which the Astros win their division. Each of the previous four, they won it by more than 10 games. They already boast a lead larger than that, and manager Dusty Baker noted this week in Anaheim that his team is not loosening its hold on the reins as the All-Star Game nears.

