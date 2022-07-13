ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros blow 4-run lead, rally in 9th to beat Angels 6-5

spotonillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven the mighty Houston Astros are not immune to occasional bouts...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Angels aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Astros

Houston Astros (56-29, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-49, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (6-4, 3.01 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-4, 2.44 ERA, .99 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Astros +106; over/under is 7...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels trade Tyler Wade to Yankees

The Yankees are set to reacquire utilityman Tyler Wade from the Angels, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan (Twitter link). The Yankees are sending a player to be named later back to the Angels, tweets Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Wade will head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the time being.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

The Houston Astros are dominating the AL West (again)

The Houston Astros are running away with the American League West. Again. This should be the fifth consecutive full season in which the Astros win their division. Each of the previous four, they won it by more than 10 games. They already boast a lead larger than that, and manager Dusty Baker noted this week in Anaheim that his team is not loosening its hold on the reins as the All-Star Game nears.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
Texas Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Peña, Pressly Lift Astros Over Angels In Late-Game Heroics

Since his blown save against the New York Yankees on June 23, Ryan Pressly has been the best closer in baseball. The 33-year-old has kept the bases clear for seven-straight appearances with 14 strikeouts. Pressly closed the door on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night with a two-inning save...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel idle Friday for Astros

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a maintenance day after he went 2-for-16 in the last four contests. J.J. Matijevic will replace Gurriel on first base and bat seventh on Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels
Yardbarker

Jeremy Pena lifts Astros over Angels in the 10th

Jeremy Pena's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning drove home the go-ahead run to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif. Korey Lee pinch-ran for Martin Maldonado as the designated baserunner on second base to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy