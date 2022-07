Few quarterbacks in the 2023 class have experienced the type of meteoric rise that 4-star prospect Brock Glenn has, and it has been a wild ride for the Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School product. Last summer, it looked like Glenn would decide between Cincinnati, Kentucky and Vanderbilt — but then a flood of offers after his junior season elevated his status. On Thursday's episode of "Wiltfong Whiparound," 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong said that Florida State is "looking really good" for Glenn following the decommitment of 3-star quarterback Chris Parson, who could head to Mississippi State or SMU.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO