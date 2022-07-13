Humidity leads to cold front tonight, possible showers tomorrow

NEW: Heat and humidity passes tonight as a cold front comes in for Thursday.

NEXT: Chances of isolated showers and storms for Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says to expect a cold front tonight, followed by possible showers and storms Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and less humid this afternoon. Highs near 89. Lows near 72.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. Chance of an afternoon stray thundershower. Highs near 86. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warmer. Highs near 86. Lows near 72.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, very warm, chance of showers. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.

Monday: Partly sunny, very warm, chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs near 88. Lows near 74.