Humidity leads to cold front tonight, possible showers tomorrow
NEW: Heat and humidity passes tonight as a cold front comes in for Thursday.
NEXT: Chances of isolated showers and storms for Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s.
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says to expect a cold front tonight, followed by possible showers and storms Thursday.
Today: Mostly sunny, hot and less humid this afternoon. Highs near 89. Lows near 72.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. Chance of an afternoon stray thundershower. Highs near 86. Lows near 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.
Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warmer. Highs near 86. Lows near 72.
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, very warm, chance of showers. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.
Monday: Partly sunny, very warm, chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs near 88. Lows near 74.
