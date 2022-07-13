HEAT ALERT: Hot and humid, highs in the low-90s; warm conditions remain throughout the week

WHAT’S NOW: Temperatures begin to rise into the 90s today. Hot and humid conditions.

WHAT'S NEXT: Temperatures expected to remain hot for the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says New Jersey will have to contend with hot and humid conditions for the foreseeable future.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low-90s. Conditions will be hot and drier.

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures in the low-70s. Conditions will be warm. There is the chance for an isolated storm.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures expected to be in the upper-80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s.

COMING UP: Friday and Saturday are expected to see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the high-80s. Sunday is expected to be hazy, hot and humid, with a chance for a storm in the evening.