As tech stocks take a tumble amid a broader market downturn, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has delivered a harsh message to employees: Step up or clear out.In an employee Q&A on on Thursday, the Facebook founder told employees to brace for tough times ahead, according to audio reviewed by Reuters."If I had to bet, I’d say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history," Mr Zuckerberg said at the meeting.The company plans to scale back on hiring and introduce tougher performance targets for employees. Mr Zuckberg admitted that the increased expectations...

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO