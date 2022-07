Tablets come in all shapes and sizes, and picking the best one that fits your needs is often a challenging task. Tablets have become so much more than just media-consuming devices in the past few years. They’re now excellent for getting work done, communicating with family, friends, and colleagues, and it’s an easy way for students to keep up with their homework. Of course, they’re still some of the best devices for consuming content, and the high-resolution displays certified by Dolby Atmos and other technologies make them appealing for watching movies and videos on the go. In case you're interested, we also have an excellent list of the best iPads and the best Mac and MacBook computers.

