Yonkers, NY

Styles P Jumps In To Help Unarmed Woman As Police Wrestle Her To The Ground

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYonkers, NY – Styles P was walking around Yonkers, New York when he witnessed two police officers wrestling an unarmed woman to the ground. Rather than passively watch, The LOX rapper quickly intervened and shouted at the woman filming to “keep recording.”. “Yo! He’s a bitch,” he...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 78

Fidel Hernandez
2d ago

Had the woman just listened toCops and put her hands behind her back we would not be having this conversation. You as a concerned citizen should’ve been educating the woman and not the cops. Your lack of words and just trying to make yourself relevant by cursing and looking tough is what’s wrong with society today. Be an activist by educating people the right way! Not the hood way! Guess mommy can’t change people.

Reply(16)
30
Brian Halla
2d ago

everyone is saying the cops were wrong. how do we know that? from what I see from the video is a scooter on the ground next to them she was probably riding it without a helmet and on the sidewalk. 2 laws broken right there. if she would have just listened to them it would have never gone that far. so before everyone jumps to the conclusion that the cops were wrong get your proof first and dont blame it on a white black thing

Reply(2)
13
Charlesia Brown
2d ago

No one should be slammed to the ground unless the officers life is in immediate danger and the hold is being used to disarm the person. It's so convenient that whenever we see a POC getting arrested it's always "comply" and everything will be ok. When has that really ever been the case? And certain tactical holds will actually tense your body up making it hard to relax. They're used in combat to make a suspect submit. The mindset of you commenters is exactly the reason we need people like Styles P. The world is messed up if you think it's ok for 2 male officers to throw a female on the ground aggressively when she wasn't even armed.

Reply(3)
8
 

