Today it was confirmed by the Texas DPS that a crash that occurred in Smith County killed two children and left four other people injured. It was a bit after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, when Texas DPS officers arrived on the scene where two vehicles had collided on State Highway 64W, southwest of Tyler, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of two children and the injury of two other kids, as well as two adults.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO