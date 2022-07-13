Search for attacker in East Village attempted rape

Police in Manhattan are searching for the attacker who tried to rape a woman in the East Village.

Surveillance video shows the man police say attacked a 23-year-old woman inside her apartment building.

It happened on Sunday at 11:40 p.m. near East 11th Street and Third Avenue.

Police say he pushed her into her apartment and tried to sexually assault her.

He apparently stole her wallet before taking off.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,