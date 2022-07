Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. On August 4, 2020, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of Beirut ignited and caused an explosion that devastated the historic city. The blast killed more than 200 people and rendered enough damage to leave 300,000 homeless. But in addition to that loss of life and shelter, there was a loss of memory, argues French Lebanese architect Annabel Karim Kassar. Her studio, AKK, has been exploring how to sympathetically renovate a dwelling in Beirut, the re-creation of which is on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) in London.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO