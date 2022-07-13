ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mesa/Boogie announces new California Tweed 6V6 2:20 amps

By Crystal Koe
guitar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesa/Boogie has announced three new additions to the California Tweed series: they are the California Tweed 6V6 2:20 as a 1X12 Combo and a 1X10 Combo, and the compact new 2:20 Head. The new amps are the first set of guitar (rather than bass) amplifiers Mesa Boogie has announced since it...

guitar.com

Comments / 2

Outdoor Life

The Best Solar Panels for Camping of 2022

Experienced campers know that you can get off the grid without having to ditch your electronics if you bring along a great solar panel that’s built for camping and outdoor environments. Modern panels have come a long way since the low amperage models of even a few years ago and with the right setup, you can power anything from a laptop to an electric cooler, with nothing more than a clear view of the sky on a sunny day (sometimes you don’t even need that). To find the best solar panels for camping, I put high-performing models from the top brands to the test:
CARS
TechCrunch

Gridtential thinks the OG renewable battery chemistry is ripe for disruption

Invented over 160 years ago, lead-acid batteries have been upgraded a few times, but today’s cells are largely unchanged from those sold in the ’70s and ’80s. Gridtential, a Santa Clara-based startup, is betting there’s plenty of room for improvement. It’s developed a silicon plate that can replace up to 35% of the lead in a traditional battery while improving its charging rate fivefold and quadrupling its lifespan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

GM Expanding Into Vintage Restoration and Parts

GM has just filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the trademark “GM Restoration.” It also submitted a logo for the enterprise. No official word has come from the auto giant about its plans. But it looks to be entering the auto restoration business. This could be through vintage parts manufacturing or a factory restoration service like the American Porsche restoration program.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Organic TFTs exhibiting band-like transport

Organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) are the basic building blocks for flexible and stretchable electronics. As organic semiconductor films usually contain significant structural and energetic disorder, charge carriers hop between localized states for charge transport, and thus the mobility of OTFTs generally shows thermally activated behavior, i.e., the mobility increases with increasing temperature. The increase of mobility with decreasing temperature, which is the so-called band-like transport, has been reported in single-crystal organic transistors but rarely been reported in OTFTs by far.
SCIENCE
guitar.com

Boss launches new Version 2 Software update for Katana MkII users

Boss has unveiled a brand new software update for its ever-popular Katana MkII range of amps. Introducing a host of enhancements and new additions to the units, users will be pleased to know that they can now get even more out of their amplifiers, completely free of charge. The latest...
COMPUTERS
insideevs.com

Lucid Reports Multiple Battery-Related Fires At Factory In Arizona

According to a recent report published by Drive Tesla Canada, Lucid has dealt with two reported fire incidents over the course of just four months. The fires broke out at the electric automaker's factory in Arizona. Lucid is slowly but surely increasing its production speed at its first factory in...
ARIZONA STATE
Nature.com

Bubble velocimetry using the conventional and CNN-based optical flow algorithms

In the present study, we introduce new bubble velocimetry methods based on the optical flow, which were validated (compared) with the conventional particle tracking velocimetry (PTV) for various gas"“liquid two-phase flows. For the optical flow algorithms, the convolutional neural network (CNN)-based models as well as the original schemes like the Lucas-Kanade and FarnebÃ¤ck methods are considered. In particular, the CNN-based method was re-trained (fine-tuned) using the synthetic bubble images produced by varying the density, diameter, and velocity distribution. While all models accurately measured the unsteady velocities of a single bubble rising with a lateral oscillation, the pre-trained CNN-based method showed the discrepancy in the averaged velocities in both directions for the dilute bubble plume. In terms of the fluctuating velocity components, the fine-tuned CNN-based model produced the closest results to that from PTV, while the conventional optical flow methods under- or over-estimated them owing to the intensity assumption. When the void fraction increases much higher (e.g., over 10%) in the bubble plume, the PTV failed to evaluate the bubble velocities because of the overlapped bubble images and significant bubble deformation, which is clearly overcome by the optical flow bubble velocimetry. This is quite encouraging in experimentally investigating the gas"“liquid two-phase flows of a high void fraction. Furthermore, the fine-tuned CNN-based model captures the individual motion of overlapped bubbles most faithfully while saving the computing time, compared to the FarnebÃ¤ck method.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fluid transport and storage in the Cascadia forearc influenced by overriding plate lithology

Subduction of hydrated oceanic lithosphere can carry water deep into the Earth, with consequences for a range of tectonic and magmatic processes. Most of the fluid is released in the forearc where it plays a critical role in controlling the mechanical properties and seismic behaviour of the subduction megathrust. Here we present results from three-dimensional inversions of data from nearly 400 long-period magnetotelluric sites, including 64 offshore, to provide insights into the distribution of fluids in the forearc of the Cascadia subduction zone. We constrain the geometry of the electrically resistive Siletz terrane, a thickened section of oceanic crust accreted to North America in the Eocene, and the conductive accretionary complex underthrust along the margin. We find that fluids accumulate over timescales exceeding 1"‰My above the plate in metasedimentary units, while the mafic rocks of Siletzia remain dry. Fluid concentrations tend to peak at slab depths of 17.5 and 30"‰km, suggesting control by metamorphic processes, but also concentrate around the edges of Siletzia, suggesting that this mafic block is impermeable, with dehydration fluids escaping up-dip along the megathrust. Our results demonstrate that the lithology of the overriding crust can play a critical role in controlling fluid transport in a subduction zone.
EARTH SCIENCE
MotorBiscuit

New Toyota FJ60 Land Cruiser Is Coming to the U.S.

We’ve received a lot of interest in the Flex Ventures vintage Toyota J60 Land Cruiser conversions of J80, J90 Prado Series, and J100 Series Cruisers. But Flex is a Japanese company, with its Renoca division transformation into vintage Land Cruisers only available there. Until now. The U.S. will soon see a custom shop in San Diego that will do the conversion with the Renoca pieces.
SAN DIEGO, CA
insideevs.com

Redwood Materials To Recycle All Batteries From VW, Audi EVs In USA

Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA) and Redwood Materials announced a collaboration on recycling Volkswagen and Audi electric vehicle batteries in the United States. Redwood Materials, the company headed by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, will remanufacture battery materials from VW and Audi EVs in a domestic supply chain as part of the companies' stated goal to provide accessible and more sustainable electric mobility for American drivers.
ENVIRONMENT
Road & Track

Watch Travis Pastrana Jump His Subaru GL Wagon Over a Bridge in Florida

We've known for months Travis Pastrana and Hoonigan are planning to film the next Gymkhana video using Pastrana's wild 900-hp Subaru GL wagon. What we didn't know is where this year's Gymkhana would take place. Thanks to behind-the-scenes footage from Gymkhana filming shot by an onlooker, we have a whole lot more information, and even an action shot of Pastrana jumping his car over a bridge.
FLORIDA STATE
Stateline

More States May Legalize Psychedelic Mushrooms

Alex Jones says a trip in Jamaica saved her life. Not a trip to Jamaica: a hallucinogenic trip in Jamaica. Severe depression had descended on her at age 10, and stayed there, relentlessly, for the next two decades. She couldn’t work, couldn’t bear the sight of herself in the mirror, and for days on end could barely lift herself off her couch. The temptation to end it all was always at the periphery.
CALIFORNIA STATE

