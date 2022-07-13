Is Bondrewd Dead in Made in Abyss?

Why do you want to uncover the mysteries of life? To dispel any fears? Instead, trust the mysteries of life and be inflow with the Universe.~ Terri Kozlowski. There are many mysteries in life. Where is your consciousness? How did life begin on Earth? What’s happening in the Bermuda triangle? Can you predict the future? There are many hypotheses about how the Universe began, the evolution of humanity, and dark matter, but they are only theories. Just because the scientific world has come up with ideas that could explain a mystery doesn’t mean it’s true. That’s why they are called the Theory of General Relativity and the Big Bang Theory.

