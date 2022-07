At the moment, two of the teams that seem most likely to execute a trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell are the Miami Heat and New York Knicks. It seems as though the main piece of a Heat deal for Mitchell would be Tyler Herro, while the main piece of a Knicks deal would be R.J. Barrett. That could put the Knicks in a better position to get a deal done because Barrett is seen as a more valuable trade chip than Herro, according to a recent report.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO