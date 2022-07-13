ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Friends of the library raise over $1,000 with quilt raffle

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a successful fundraiser for the Friends of the Wimberley Village Library as the group raised over $1,000 dollars as part of their quilt raffle. The proceeds from the raffle go to the Wimberley Village Library as they attempt to raise money for their ongoing expansion and renovation of the...

Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce Events Listings

**new**Friday, July 15th, The Wimberley Players are offering Chamber members a FREE opportunity to see the opening performance of the musical comedy I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE. For more information please call 512-847-0575. Friday, July 15th, Wimberley Valley Art League, 5 pm - 7 pm Opening Reception...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Thrift Shoppe re-opening after significant renovations

After 33 years of wear and tear, the Wimberley Thrift Shoppe received a facelift and is now back in operations. The Wimberley Senior Citizens Activities, Inc. was formed in 1989 with the vision, originally led by M.F. Jonson, to use the revenue generated by the Thrift Shoppe to fill a need in the community.
WIMBERLEY, TX
A Guide to Spending a Day at Hippie Hollow

This hidden landmark Austin hangout can be found half an hour from Downtown Austin in the Lake Travis area. Hippie Hollow has remained mostly unchanged in the ever-changing Austin environment. The park is perhaps best known for being the only legal clothing-optional public park in Texas. Even though there is...
AUSTIN, TX
New ‘Welcome to Wimberley’ sign installed

A new “Welcome to Wimberley” sign greets travelers as they arrive in Wimberley on FM 2325 in what amounts to more than a decade’s worth of efforts to revive the Wimberley tradition in this location. The process might have been a bit longer than people expected but...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Fire puts temporary halt to Lockhart Bistro￼

An early morning fire at a popular Lockhart restaurant has temporarily closed the business, but plans are to return soon. In the meantime, Lockhart Bistro, operating under its same name, will open at owner Parind Vora’s building in Gonzales. The fire, which caused much damage, was said to have...
LOCKHART, TX
City Ends Contract with Operator of Austin's Downtown Homeless Shelter

The City of Austin is cutting ties with Front Steps, the nonprofit that has run the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless since 2004 and has provided other homelessness services since 1997. Multiple sources have confirmed to the Chronicle that the city is begun to identify other groups to take...
AUSTIN, TX
Qmmunity: Cruel, Cruel Midsummer

Now is the midsummer of our discontent – the dead center of a heat wave, a resurgence of conservative crappery, and a general sense of malaise. Is there a winter to this bummer summer? Only if we come together to support and organize around each other in ways that further our goals. While we collectively work toward a better tomorrow, let's enjoy some of the special treats we've missed the last two years over.
AUSTIN, TX
Seguin hits the bullseye

(Seguin) — Seguin’s newest business endeavor has reportedly hit the bullseye with this past weekend’s grand opening of Texas Axeholes, an axe throwing entertainment venue. What has historically been an event in a lumberjack competition is now described as not only a modern sport but also a...
SEGUIN, TX
Another batch of land destroyed in Guadalupe County

(Geronimo) – An additional 16 acres went up in flames Wednesday. This new scorched area also happens to be in front of the 90 plus acres that burned almost two weeks ago forcing multiple agencies to work around the clock. Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County emergency management coordinator and fire...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Big's Meat Market now open in Buda

Big's Meat Market is now open at 270 Old San Antonio Road, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Big's Meat Market held a soft opening July 1 at 270 Old San Antonio Road, Buda. The shop's menu features a brisket burger, a chopped brisket sandwich, a sausage dog and will continue...
BUDA, TX
Cedar Park, TX USA

I was out walking my dog, Ranger when I found the heart. I was alone at first, but then my mom surprised me by catching up to me once I was at the park. I had planned to walk a shorter route because it was so hot, (Good old 95 degree Taxes weather!) but because my mom is insane she turned me onto our park’s trail. I wouldn’t have found the heart of it hadn’t been for my mom’s unexpected detour! At the trail head she stopped, noticing something hanging on a tree that I had missed. I saw it from the side at first, and the most noticeable thing to me was it’s coloring. It reminded me of a blue jay. She kept walking, but I went over for a closer look. When I realized it was a heart I immediately thought is was adorable, so I carried it for the whole rest of the walk, and all the way home. I love how squishy and soft it is, and I find it very comforting. I love what everyone here is doing!!! I’m so glad I found my quilted heart!
CEDAR PARK, TX
Hutto announces move to Stage 2 water restrictions

HUTTO, Texas — As drought conditions continue across Central Texas, Hutto is just the latest city to announce a move for water restrictions. On July 15, effective immediately, the City of Hutto announced it would be moving to Stage 2 restrictions. This applies to City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.
HUTTO, TX
Georgetown parks and recreation, trash services, other departments to increase fees in fiscal year 2023

Georgetown residents will see an increase in a variety of fees and membership prices starting in January. (Community Impact News/ Hunter Terrell) In an effort to align with various departments' cost recovery models and planning reviews, the Georgetown City Council workshopped several city fees July 12. Georgetown Assistant Finance Director...
GEORGETOWN, TX
5 reasons to stay on Inks Lake

Inks Lake is tucked away between two historic Highland Lakes dams and among thick forests, towering granite formations, and more scenic overlooks than you can shake a hiking stick at. With unrivaled natural beauty and outdoor opportunities, it might be the best way to get in touch with the Texas Hill Country.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Bee Cave, businesses look to solve staffing woes

Tony Curtis-Wellings, owner of Faraday's Kitchen Store, and his wife, Melissa. Tony says he worries about being able to keep employees with living costs rising and inflation. (Courtesy photo) A group of more than 20 Bee Cave business leaders attended Mayor Kara King’s third roundtable in June to discuss possible...
BEE CAVE, TX

