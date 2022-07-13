ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah State transfer Monté McGary will provide veteran depth for KU football

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Swain breaks down the addition...

cachevalleydaily.com

Mountain Crest High School student ranks nationally in debate

LOGAN—Mountain Crest High School student, Samantha Watrin, ranked top five in the National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament in the Congressional Debate Senate event. “We’re super proud of her,” MCHS Debate Team Coach Karlie Jordan said. Watrin was the only student from MCHS to compete in...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

This Utah ice cream shop was named one of the best in the country by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to choosing the best frosty treat, everyone has their local favorites. Whether you’re traveling around town or road-tripping across the country, Yelp has named the Best Ice Cream Shops in Every State and Province in 2022, making your next ice cream stop even easier and tastier. Utah is home […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

This unique Utah spot is naturally cold all year-round, with 60-degree temps in summer

PETER SINKS, Utah (ABC4) – As Utah’s scorching heatwave covers the state and residents battle triple-digit temperatures, there’s one special place in Utah completely immune to summer weather, boasting wintertime temps all year round. Located about 20 miles northeast of Logan and about 2,000 feet above Logan Canyon, is Peter Sinks, a place that’s seen […]
FOX 13 News

7-year-old Layton girl given months to live

LAYTON, Utah — Doctors have given a 7-year-old girl from Layton only months to live after a tumor was found in her brain stem just a few weeks ago. Earlier this month, Kate Tyler noticed her daughter, Jane, was displaying a reflex with her left foot called the Babinski sign, which is normal for babies, but can indicate neurological issues for those older than 12 months.
LAYTON, UT
kjzz.com

Victim's family calls for justice after Utah 'purge killings'

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators allege a Springville man confessed to murder after two separate yet apparently random attacks in Utah over the weekend. The suspect, Christian Taele, 28, told police in an interview that he was ‘directed by a higher power to purge the city’, according to an arrest affidavit.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Sardine Canyon fire burns more than 50 acres

A grass fire that resulted in the evacuation of several Cache Valley homes continued to burn in Sardine Canyon last weekend, though officials say containment was improving. According to Utah Fire Info, 56 acres had been burned and the fire was 50% contained as of Saturday. “We are very confident...
ABC4

The Justice Files: Woman claims uncle killed Rachael Runyan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For nearly 40 years, the murder of Rachael Runyan remains unsolved. In 1982, she was kidnapped from a playground in Sunset. Her body was later found in the mountains in Morgan county. Her killer has yet to be found. But now, a woman is coming forward and claiming she knew […]
SUNSET, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah South central Davis County in northern Utah East central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT * At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stansbury Park, or 12 miles north of Tooele, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stansbury Park, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 95 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cities where houses sell fastest near Ogden

Compiled a list of the cities in the Ogden metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OGDEN, UT
usustatesman.com

Local businesses at Center Street Market

Logan’s historical Center Street has been key to development in Cache County since settlers first arrived in 1859, according to the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement. . The nearby water provided life for a growing community, and now Center Street is a hub for community events and activities. 
LOGAN, UT
davisjournal.com

Bountiful PD cracking down on crosswalk enforcement

BOUNTIFUL—For close to a year, the Bountiful Police Department has made a concerted effort at enforcing crosswalk safety in the city. And the effect is being felt by both pedestrians using the crosswalks, and motorists who are failing to yield to them. “Both the department and city council frequently...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
davisjournal.com

Blaze above Centerville cancels parade, forces evacuations

A fire that started SundaY night burned 129 acres on the hillside above Centerville. Photo courtesy of CPD. CENTERVILLE—The Fourth of July is meant for celebrating the country with fireworks and parades, but in Centerville, a wildfire in the mountains above the city that started Sunday night forced families from their homes and cancellation of the annual parade as firefighters battled the blaze.
CENTERVILLE, UT
