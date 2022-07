In the ambulance that delivered Christian Eriksen from Parken to the emergency department of Copenhagen’s largest hospital, he told the attendant paramedics that they could take his boots because he would no longer be needing them. The cardiac arrest that had almost tragically ended his life while playing in last summer’s European Championship had surely ended his career, he thought. And yet a little more than a year later, he has signed for Manchester United.

