Economy

BT creates 2,800 jobs to drive digital transformation efforts

By Steve McCaskill
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBT is creating 2,800 new jobs at its digital division (opens in new tab) as it seeks to drive its own transformation and bring more expertise in-house so it can better serve its customers. The roles include positions in product management, software engineering, cloud, design, data, AI and machine...

The Independent

Amazon announces 4,000 new UK jobs

Amazon is creating more than 4,000 new permanent jobs across the UK this year, the online giant has announced.The company said the recruitment drive would bring its permanent workforce to 75,000, having created 40,000 new jobs in the past three years.Amazon said it had invested £1 billion across the UK and was set to be one of the 10 largest private sector employers in the country.We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in EdinburghJohn Boumphrey, Amazon UK country managerThe new roles are spread across the UK and include new fulfilment...
CoinTelegraph

UK’s government-backed Millicent Labs demos a retail full-reserve digital currency

A sandbox test of a retail full-reserve digital currency (FRDC) has been completed in the United Kingdom, distributed ledger fintech company Millicent Labs announced on Thursday. The test was a demonstration for Innovate UK, a branch of the government’s U.K. Research and Innovation, which co-funded the company. An FRDC...
The Independent

Codebase given up to £42m for network of tech industry hubs

An Edinburgh-based company is being given up to £42 million from the Scottish Government to create a network of tech industry hubs. Codebase is being given the contract, which is described as one of the government’s largest ever investments in entrepreneurship. The hubs are designed to allow start-up...
The Associated Press

Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and digital operations/incident response management, today introduced a new correlation and analytics module enabling IT organizations to streamline digital operations and reduce unplanned work while freeing more time for innovation. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital Operations solutions bundle, Service Intelligence minimizes digital disruptions and customer impact and ensures smooth-running IT services​ by combining unique visualizations for mapping service graphs with dependency mapping, root cause identification, service ownership, change intelligence and automation – all in one, purpose-built resolver console. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005539/en/ Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

SoundHound Delivers In-Car Voice Experiences to the Most Popular Stellantis Vehicle Brands in Europe

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the delivery of its advanced voice AI technology, including its innovative Edge+Cloud connectivity, multiple language abilities, and custom wake words, to Stellantis’ most popular former PSA vehicles and former FCA B-SUV segment vehicles in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005065/en/ SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the delivery of its advanced voice AI technology, including its innovative Edge+Cloud connectivity, multiple language abilities, and custom wake words, to Stellantis’ most popular former PSA vehicles and former FCA B-SUV segment vehicles in Europe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Wave, a Stripe-backed African fintech valued at $1.7 billion, cut 15% of its staff in June

“Like many tech companies, Wave is adjusting rapidly to the jarring changes in capital markets in recent months and like the best of them (and importantly, as a financial institution), it has had to make very hard calls in order to ensure that it can continue to serve customers in existing markets now and long into the future,” Chervin, who is also an angel investor, wrote. “This vital shift in strategic priorities means that I and many others are leaving Wave far earlier than anyone had hoped.”
pymnts

LollyLaw Debuts Online Native Payment Offering

Immigration lawyer-focused cloud-based practice management solution LollyLaw has launched LollyPayments, a native online payments platform that allows users to collect and reconcile payments without calling on third-party vendors, according to a Wednesday (July 13) press release. Paradigm recently acquired LollyLaw and LollyPayments becomes the third Paradigm product to launch fully...
pymnts

Revolut Turns 7 with 20M Customers

British FinTech Revolut is celebrating its seventh year as a company by hitting a milestone of 20 million customers, 250 million monthly transactions, and a global workforce topping 5,000 employees. “When we started Revolut seven years ago, we wanted to give people more control over their financial well-being through the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Indonesia: Fasset Technologies Partners with Mastercard to Digitize Banking

Fasset Technologies Limited has partnered with Mastercard to expand financial services in Indonesia and create opportunities for underserved consumers The announcement follows Fasset’s $22 million Series A from this past April. According to a statement from Fasset, the companies will join in digitizing banking services for everyone. Fasset and...
CNBC

Amazon plans 4,000 more jobs in the UK this year, defying tech downturn

Amazon says it will create more than 4,000 permanent jobs in the U.K. in 2022. The latest hiring push will bring the company's permanent workforce in Britain to over 75,000. The hiring spree marks a contrast with other parts of the tech industry. Amazon announced Friday it would create more...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King names Thibault Roux chief digital officer

Burger King on Friday named Thibault Roux its new chief digital officer in the U.S. and Canada. Roux will oversee the company’s digital efforts starting on July 18. He will oversee the burger chain’s digital team to develop a strategy “centered on creating the best guest experience,” the company said in a statement.
thefastmode.com

Lumen Technologies Expands its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

Lumen Technologies, is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud edge. This expansion is part of Lumen's continued investment in next-generation solutions that transform digital experiences...
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: The Move To The Metaverse

Study Shows Restaurants See Metaverse as New Loyalty Play. The metaverse may have the potential to engage consumers and even drive loyalty, but for restaurants? With real food? PYMNTS’ new report, “The Digital Divide: The Move to the Metaverse,” a collaboration with Paytronix, looks at the intriguing possibilities — and balancing act — that await restaurants on the new frontier.
geekwire.com

Uplevel, a Seattle startup that measures engineer productivity, raises $20M

The news: Seattle startup Uplevel landed $20 million to fuel growth. The 5-year-old company helps engineering teams analyze the effectiveness of their developers by pulling data from various software tools. It has doubled customer accounts over the past year. The details: Uplevel’s software can show whether engineers are stuck in...
The Verge

Ford-backed autonomous car startup Argo AI lays off 150 employees

Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle startup backed by both Ford and Volkswagen, has laid off about 150 employees, as reported earlier by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. The move is supposed to offset a period of rapid growth, in which the company hired more employees than needed. “With incredible...
freightwaves.com

Axle Logistics partners with university to foster sales leaders of tomorrow

The nationwide unemployment rate continues to hover near historic lows, and companies across the supply chain are feeling the squeeze. The driver shortage is a popular topic of discussion, but talent is currently lacking across various roles within the industry. Unemployment across all industries sat at just 3.4% in May,...
TechCrunch

NFT brand loyalty platform Hang banks $16M from Paradigm

Web3 startup Hang is one such startup looking to build up a client base of brands and help them leverage NFTs to replace their existing membership and loyalty programs. The startup hopes that by leveraging the blockchain, users will be able to buy into and sell elite membership status, finding the market value for the perks offered by loyalty programs and build a closer relationship with the brands they frequent.
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Twilio hires ex-Microsoft engineering leader as CTO; Nintendo adds exec; and more

— Mark Simms, a former longtime Microsoft engineering leader, has joined Twilio as chief technology officer. Simms spent 14 years at Microsoft, most recently as director of architecture in the Azure CTO office. His career at the Redmond, Wash., tech giant started in 2008 as a senior program manager for Microsoft’s BizTalk and SQL Customer Advisory team.
