BT creates 2,800 jobs to drive digital transformation efforts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) ("SoundHound"), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the delivery of its advanced voice AI technology, including its innovative Edge+Cloud connectivity, multiple language abilities, and custom wake words, to Stellantis' most popular former PSA vehicles and former FCA B-SUV segment vehicles in Europe.
