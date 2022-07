Missouri’s wild turkey population has declined since the late 1990’s partially due to habitat loss. The NextGen Silica open pit blasting sand mine facility next to Hawn State Park will be 250 to 400 acres in size and use ammonium nitrate with fuel oil (ANFO) for explosives; the massive blasts ripping away bedrock are heard over 10 miles away, scattering wildlife in all directions. I can’t think of anything worse for the health and well-being of our native turkey, taking refuge in protective sandstone coves, hollows, and canyons, than allowing the mine to be in this particular prime forest habitat of Shortleaf pine uncommon in most of the Show-Me-State.

