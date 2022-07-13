ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Fact Check: Joe Biden Says Guns Are Biggest Killer of American Children

By Tom Norton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden remains in a bind over reforms to gun laws in the U.S. in the aftermath of horrific mass shootings and other firearms deaths across the states.

In addition to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children were killed, it was revealed that more children have been shot and killed in the U.S. than cops on duty.

The government recently signed into law background checks for buyers under 21 and measures to prevent domestic abusers from owning guns, marking the occasion at the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfW24_0gdvxjY700
U.S. President Joe Biden has claimed that guns cause more deaths among children than any other cause. His comments were made during a speech (pictured here) at the White House marking new gun laws. Biden was interrupted during his speech by family of one of the victims of the 2018 Parkland shooting in Florida. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden Administration lauded the move as a decisive step in the push toward stricter firearms laws, although some gun control advocates disagree.

Discussing the new law on Monday, July 11, 2022, Biden (who during his speech was heckled by the father of a teenager killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting) also made a number of stark claims about the dangers guns pose to children specifically.

The Claim

A Facebook post, published on the official Joe Biden Facebook page on July 11, 2022, includes a video of Biden in which he claims that guns are the leading cause of death among children.

During the video, the president claims gun deaths among children account for more loss of life than cancer or car accidents.

The Facts

The spate of mass shootings across the U.S. in 2022 has pushed the question of gun reform into the center of public discourse. The brutality of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has further framed the debate as a matter of child safety.

The sheer strength of feeling about gun control, on both sides of the argument, can also create a breeding ground for misinformation and misleading claims.

However, in the case of the president's claim, his argument holds up to scrutiny.

In May 2022, an analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), stated that Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) mortality data in 2020, showed firearm-related injuries had become the leading cause of death among 1 to 19-year-olds.

The analysis, shared in an editorial in the NEJM, said these deaths had overtaken motor vehicle crashes, previously the leading cause.

It found that from 2019 to 2020 there was a 29.5 percent relative increase "in the rate of firearm-related deaths of all types (suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined) among children and adolescents."

This increase was seen across most demographics and types of firearm related-deaths, as can be seen in this appendix paper.

A report by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, which also examined this data, found that 4,357 children were killed by guns in 2020 and that homicides were the most common type of gun death, accounting for 64 percent of all child and gun deaths.

It stated "While teenagers account for the majority of these deaths, younger children are not immune. An average of eight children ages 0–12 were killed by guns every single week in 2020."

The highest increase in type of deaths was among homicides, which rose 39 percent from 2,023 in 2019 to 2,811 in 2020.

The Johns Hopkins report stated that it did not include infant deaths in its analysis because children under the age of one "are at a unique risk for age-specific causes of death, including perinatal period deaths and congenital anomalies."

Because infants are particularly susceptible to congenital abnormalities, including them in an analysis like this has the potential to create a misleading impression of what caused most child deaths across all ages.

However, even CDC data shows that the number of infants who died from congenital abnormalities (4,043) in 2020 was still lower than the number of firearms deaths among children aged 1-19.

Statistics for this year compiled by the Gun Violence Archive show that as of June 2022, 2,500 children and teenagers in the U.S. have been killed or injured by gunfire.

Nearly 1,800 children and teens have been injured by gunfire since the start of 2022, and 717 children and teens have been killed by gunfire in that time, according to the GVA.

The White House has been approached for comment.

The Ruling

True.

Statistics from the CDC show that firearm deaths were the leading cause of death for children aged 1-19. Although that analysis does not count infants, firearm deaths would still be the leading cause of death among children if they were.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Checking team

Comments / 1110

Douglas Ashe
2d ago

I'm betting a lot if those are teenage gang members shooting each other.Most of em in big,Democrat run cities with super strict gun laws.Any takers?

Reply(118)
1057
NYfaninAZ
2d ago

More lies, he is old and in advanced cognitive decline. He has been lying about his past for so long he can't separate the truth from his fantasies. No joke, he needs to be removed from office.

Reply(32)
601
catcher14
2d ago

So, when it fits their narrative, an 18 or 19 year old is a child. Anyone old enough to vote, serve in the military, own a firearm is NOT a child. Dem's sure have a way of changing definitions to fit the topic.

Reply(28)
470
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Florida State
Uvalde, TX
Government
The Associated Press

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73. The former president posted on his social media app that she died at her Manhattan home. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he wrote on Truth Social. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace, Ivana!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Safety#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Robb Elementary School#The Biden Administration#Facebook Watch Videos
Vice

Joe Biden Somehow Screws Up Showing America a Cool Picture of Space

For months (decades, really), space nerds have been anxiously awaiting the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which sits a million miles from Earth, cost nearly $10 billion, has been in development since 1996, and is one of the most advanced cameras ever developed by humans. NASA, an agency that is good at rollouts, has been planning to show the first images from the JWST on Tuesday in a much-hyped event.
U.S. POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is trying to tank Biden’s agenda — by using Joe Manchin

President Joe Biden is heading to Saudi Arabia and Israel this week – but back in Washington, his domestic agenda is also facing a series of crucial tests in a month that could make or break the future of his administration.The Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release the June data for its latest Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. While there is some evidence fuel prices are going down, many voters continue to worry about rising gas and grocery prices: a New York Times/Siena College poll found that 15 per cent of registered voters consider it the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy