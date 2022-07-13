ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neponset, IL

14.1% of households in Neponset received food stamps in 2020

spotonillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeponset ranked 593rd in Illinois for the percentage of households receiving...

spotonillinois.com

WQAD

QC governments put nuclear power plant emergency response to the test

On Tuesday, July 12, emergency response personnel from Illinois and Iowa, as well as members of Constellation - the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy - will test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Quad Cities Generation Station. During the exercise, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Drafting Ordinance to Regulate Brush and Tree Disposal at Landfill

Monmouth City Council has asked their attorney to draft an ordinance for regulating brush and tree disposal at the City’s landfill site, reports Mayor Rod Davies:. “Our last ordinance was about 25 years ago and there were two or three of them. So, we need to streamline that ordinance and address some of the issues that we are having currently and that is we have some commercial tree removal businesses that are removing trees and bringing those trees to that brush disposal site. It is really accumulating some very large trunks and a lot more disposal there than the site was originally designed for and authorized for. We asked Council to direct our City Attorney to create an ordinance for their consideration and we will be looking at that at our next meeting.”
MONMOUTH, IL
geneseorepublic.com

New pumpkin fest this fall is first step toward a Kewanee amphitheater

Kewanee has its share of festivals. There’s an arts and music festival in July that began less than a decade ago and the enduring, community-favorite Hog Days Festival over Labor Day weekend. This year, will mark a newcomer to the list: The Enchanted Pumpkin Festival. Committee coordinator Sue Sagmoen...
KEWANEE, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Rochelle City Council met June 27

Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER: 1. Pledge to the Flag 2. Prayer II. ROLL CALL: III. PROCLAMATIONS, COMMENDATIONS, ETC: IV. REPORTS AND COMMUNICATIONS: 1. Mayor's Report 2. Appointments to and Resignations from... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 16:13. 15:23. 15:23. How...
ROCHELLE, IL
KIIK 104.9

Meatheads Meat Market To Close Bettendorf Location

Meatheads Meat Market has been the source of wacky but delicious bratwurst, as well as your typical cuts of meat for many families in the Quad Cities since their opening nearly two decades ago, but the time of multiple locations must come to an end for the butcher shop. Announcing...
BETTENDORF, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Atkinson Village board to consider request from trailer park owners

Village board members will have to decide whether to install new meters at each trailer in the White House Estates trailer court in Atkinson, or to install one meter for the entire court. Jason Xue and Eric Hu, owners of the trailer court, were at the recent village board meeting...
ATKINSON, IL
wvik.org

Results Confirmed for Close Illinois State House Race

Wednesday afternoon, the Rock Island County Clerk's office canvassed the votes from the June primary, and confirmed Johnson beat Thurgood Brooks by 23 votes. Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin read the numbers as they confirmed the totals. "For representative in the General Assembly 72nd Representative District, Deppe - 2,316, Johnson...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

5 workers hurt in utility accident

Fire officials say three workers have been hospitalized in critical condition and two others in serious condition after an aluminum gutter came into contact with a power line while working on a northern Illinois home. Officials say the five workers were erecting a gutter Tuesday when it came into contact...
CHICAGO, IL
WQAD

Popular QC farmers market bakery is expanding to Davenport storefront

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A baking business that's thrived at Quad Cities area farmers markets is expanding to its first brick-and-mortar shop in Davenport. out of their home. Coming from a family history of Celiac disease and gluten intolerance, the pair started the business with the goal of providing homemade, gluten-free options that actually taste great.
DAVENPORT, IA
Mendota Reporter

Sweet Corn Festival to host special carnival promotions

MENDOTA – Windy City Amusements of St. Charles will be setting up on the midway again this year at Mendota’s Annual Sweet Corn Festival. The carnival will be bringing 21 rides to the midway that should please children of all ages. For the little ones there is the “Balloon Race” and the “Dizzy Dragons,” and for the older kids and adults, “Sky Rider” and “Freak Out” to name just a few. For the whole family is the “Big Wheel,” a very large Ferris Wheel with gondola cars.”
MENDOTA, IL
walls102.com

Chicken sculpture unveiled in Ladd

LADD – A new sculpture is now gracing main street in Ladd, an eight foot tall chicken. The art installation, which was installed Wednesday, came from an artist in Southern Illinois. The Village of Ladd will be running a promotion four times a year asking visitors to take their picture with the chicken to be eligible for a $50 gift card from a Ladd business, by tagging the community on social media. You can find the red, yellow, green and blue rooster in the 100 block of South Main. Two Ladd families will also be donating benches and flowers.
LADD, IL
1470 WMBD

Five people electrocuted in rural LaSalle County

STREATOR, Ill. – Five people were injured in LaSalle County when they got electrocuted as they installed a gutter on a house. The sheriffs office in LaSalle County says it happened in rural Streator. The employees of an area gutter company were installing seamless gutters on a home when one of the gutters touched a power line, electrocuting all five of them, and causing them to fall 25 feet.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Amboy News

Sublette man sentenced to 48 years

LEE COUNTY — Four years after the case began, Roy Inman was sentenced to 48 years in prison on four counts of a Class X Felony on June 29. “Mr. Inman was charged with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child,” said Lee County State’s Attorney Charles Boonstra. “We went to a trial on it and he was found guilty on four of the six charges and because of Illinois law he is required to serve them consecutively. Each count requires a stint in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 6-60 years.
SUBLETTE, IL

