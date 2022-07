Alex Palou had to fight for every opportunity on his rise through open-wheel racing, and that probably makes everything that has transpired this week feel equal parts stressful and satisfying for IndyCar’s series champion. To put it simply: Two different teams think he’ll be driving for them next season. There’s his current team, Chip Ganassi Racing, which announced Tuesday it had exercised an option to keep the 25-year-old Spaniard in one of its seats next season. Palou drove the No. 10 car to last year’s title and, while he has yet to win this season heading into Sunday’s race in Toronto, his consistency has him sitting fourth in the points race. Then there’s Arrow McLaren SP, which posted on social media shortly after Ganassi’s announcement that it had agreed to a deal with Palou for 2023 — though whether that means an IndyCar seat or Formula 1 ride is anyone’s guess.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO